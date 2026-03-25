ECOWAS drives continental push on green ports, maritime decarbonisation

The ECOWAS Commission is leading efforts to align Africa’s maritime sector with global sustainability targets, focusing on green ports and emissions reduction.

This comes as the continent intensifies moves to respond to the global transition toward cleaner maritime transport systems.

As part of the move, the regional bloc has held a Continental Validation Workshop aimed at shaping practical frameworks for implementation.

The workshop, organised in collaboration with the African Union Commission, focused on developing guidelines on green ports, reducing maritime greenhouse gas emissions, and advancing the revised African Maritime Transport Charter (2010).

In a news release issued on Wednesday, March 25, ECOWAS noted that the engagement marks a shift from policy discussions to action, with stakeholders working to harmonise strategies across member states.

The initiative is designed to balance environmental goals with trade competitiveness and regional integration.

The two-day meeting convened technical experts, policymakers and institutional actors to consolidate inputs and define a clear roadmap for implementation.