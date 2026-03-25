PAC raises alarm over GH¢4.4billion questionable liabilities in Energy Ministry accounts

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has expressed grave concern over financial infractions identified in the Auditor-General's special audit report on government payables and arrears ending December 31, 2024.

Appearing before the Committee in Parliament in Accra on Wednesday, officials of the Ministry of Energy were questioned on liabilities submitted to the Ministry of Finance, which revealed questionable claims amounting to GH¢4.4 billion, including duplicated contracts.

Members of the Committee lamented the persistence of such irregularities in public financial management, stressing that “we cannot continue like this” if Ghana is to safeguard the integrity of its fiscal system.

Responding to the concerns, Richard Gyan-Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, explained that the infractions were due to “inadvertent errors.”

He assured the Committee that the discrepancies had since been corrected in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance.

The PAC underscored the need for stronger accountability measures and reforms in financial reporting to prevent recurrence of such lapses, which undermine public confidence in government expenditure.

GNA