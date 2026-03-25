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UN resolution: Let our vote restore dignity and humanity to millions who suffered slavery — Mahama

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines UN resolution: Let our vote restore dignity and humanity to millions who suffered slavery — Mahama
WED, 25 MAR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has called on member states of the United Nations General Assembly to support Ghana’s resolution seeking to declare the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

The resolution was presented on Wednesday, March 25, to coincide with the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

It aims to secure global recognition of the historical injustice of slavery and lay the groundwork for reparatory justice for Africa and the African diaspora.

Speaking before the plenary, Mr. Mahama noted that the resolution represents a significant step in preserving the memory of millions of Africans who suffered under slavery and ensuring that history is neither distorted nor forgotten.

According to him, the adoption of the resolution will serve as a safeguard against the erasure of history while promoting education and global awareness.

“Let it be recorded that when history beckoned, we did what was right for the memory of the millions who suffered the indignity of slavery… let our vote on this resolution restore their dignity and humanity,” he urged.

The President further called on delegates to take a moral stand because, according to him, the moment demands collective responsibility in addressing the enduring legacy of slavery and racial injustice.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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