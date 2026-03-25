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PAC sitting halted as Majority, Minority clash over withdrawal

  Wed, 25 Mar 2026
Social News PAC sitting halted as Majority, Minority clash over withdrawal
WED, 25 MAR 2026

The Minority in Parliament has accused the Majority of disrupting proceedings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during its review of a special audit report on GH¢68 billion in government arrears.

The issue arose after Majority members withdrew from a sitting, forcing the committee to suspend its work. Chairperson Abena Osei Asare told Parliament that the session had started as scheduled, with stakeholders present, before it was interrupted.

“We began at 9:00, and around 11:15, a Majority whip came in and asked that their members be excused,” she said.

She explained that the absence of key members made it impossible to continue.

“Without their members, we cannot proceed, so we had to halt the sitting and ask invitees to return another time,” she added, noting that the delay could affect the timeline given for the probe.

However, the Majority has denied any attempt to undermine the process. Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor said the decision was due to scheduling pressures, not obstruction.

“The impression that we are not interested in the committee’s work is not accurate,” he said.

According to him, Parliament had agreed to pause committee sittings to allow MPs to focus on plenary business.

“Because of the heavy workload, we decided to suspend committee activities until Friday,” he explained, adding that alternative sitting times had been proposed.

-mynewsgh

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