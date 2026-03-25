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“Opposition to Mahama's reparation push is enemy of justice” – Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

  Wed, 25 Mar 2026
Headlines Former Insight Newspaper editor Kwesi Pratt Jnr
WED, 25 MAR 2026
Former Insight Newspaper editor Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Former Insight Newspaper editor Kwesi Pratt Jnr has stated that the campaign for African reparations continues to gain strong international backing, urging Africans to unite behind the initiative.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on March 25, Pratt recounted engagements with members of the European Parliament and referenced global endorsements of the reparations movement, including a speech by Colombia’s deputy representative to the United Nations.

“The stance against this state movement for justice must be an enemy of justice,” he said.

Pratt noted that the African Union’s decision to extend the reparations campaign from a single year to a decade highlights the growing importance and urgency of the issue.

He stressed that the call for reparations is not merely about financial compensation, but about ensuring that African countries gain control over their resources and improve the living conditions of their people.

His comments come at a time when the reparations agenda is receiving renewed attention under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, who has consistently advocated for historical justice for Africa and the global African diaspora.

President Mahama has emphasised the need for a coordinated continental approach to reparations, arguing that the legacy of slavery, colonialism and economic exploitation continues to impact Africa’s development. He has also called for structured international dialogue that goes beyond symbolic gestures to include concrete measures such as debt relief, fair trade systems and restitution of cultural heritage.

The President’s position aligns with broader African Union efforts to push for reparative justice on the global stage, with Ghana playing a visible role in championing the conversation.

Pratt therefore urged Africans to rally behind the initiative and take advantage of the growing global support to pursue long term social and economic justice across the continent.

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