US 15-point proposal to Iran revealed

US President, Donald Trump

Details of a 15-point proposal by the United States aimed at resolving its ongoing tensions with Iran have emerged.

According to Reuters, the plan has already been communicated to Iranian authorities. The New York Times also reported, citing two officials, that the proposal was transmitted to Iran through Pakistan.

However, The Guardian noted that it remains unclear how widely the proposal has been circulated among Iranian officials or whether Tehran is willing to adopt it as a basis for negotiations.

As reported by Israel’s Channel 12, the proposal outlines a series of conditions and commitments expected from Iran.

Central to the plan is a demand for Iran to dismantle its nuclear capabilities and commit to abandoning any pursuit of additional nuclear weapons. It also requires Iran to halt further enrichment of nuclear material and transfer all enriched stockpiles under a schedule to be agreed upon by the United States, Israel and Iran.

The proposal further calls for the decommissioning of key nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow, while granting the International Atomic Energy Agency full access to all aspects of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Beyond nuclear issues, the plan seeks significant changes to Iran’s regional posture. It requires Tehran to abandon its proxy network and cease funding and arming allied groups across the region.

It also includes provisions to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and accessible as a free maritime corridor, without future disruptions.

On the military front, the proposal calls for limits on the number and range of Iran’s missiles, stipulating that any future use should be strictly for self-defence purposes.

In return, the proposal offers a range of incentives, including the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Iran and the removal of the snapback mechanism.

It also outlines support from the United States and Israel for the development of a civilian nuclear programme in Bushehr, aimed at electricity generation, with additional assistance to advance Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy capacity.

While the proposal sets out a comprehensive framework addressing nuclear, military and regional concerns, uncertainty remains over Iran’s response and whether the plan will lead to formal negotiations.

Below are the 15 points:

Here are the 15 points outlined in the proposal reportedly put forward by the United States to Iran: