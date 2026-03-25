Letter to H.E John Dramani Mahama: Justice for Ibrahim Mahama and ending Police brutality

My name is Dr. Naa Adzoa Adzeley Boi-Dsane. The last time I received a reply in writing from you was in 2013 (Ref No. OPS 409 VoL. 11/13/867). This was after I wrote to you about my suggestions for national development while I was a student at Wesley Girls’ High School.

“Best wishes. You have a very bright future ahead of you, My Secretary General”; these were the words you wrote in the book you gifted me (My First Coup D’etat book). And 13 years later, these encouraging and kind words have stayed with me throughout my medical career and advocacy journey. But today, I write to you about a different matter – one that saddens me greatly. The purpose of this letter is to advocate for my friend and artist, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and many others who have been victims of police brutality. This comes after the alleged assault by the police (particularly, a purported special unit team known as ‘Black Maria’) on the 21st of March 2026. The attack happened after a traffic dispute on Mr. Mahama’s return to his dad’s home in Tamale. My use of the word ‘alleged’ here is to avoid legal liability but I saw the pictures and videos of the attack which were horrible and heartbreaking. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was brutally beaten, covered up in blood, bruised and left with his teeth broken, face puffy and mouth bloody. One of the members of the Black Maria team is alleged to have said that they could kill them, and nothing would happen. After the incident, the Northern Regional Police command shared a press statement denying the presence of the Black Maria group in Tamale.

Since the attack, Ibrahim has been left with pain in his ribs, headaches, dental issues among other physical injuries.

“I can’t sleep, I struggle to speak”. These are the words of our brother, Ibrahim Mahama who was attacked in a place he considers home and where he is supposed to feel safest – Tamale. There has been a great psychological toll from this attack aside the physical aspect to the extent that he has had to cancel his global lectures which would have been to the benefit of the good name of Ghana.

In view of these occurrences, I would like to plead with you to add your voice to the advocacy in getting justice for Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and the many other victims of police brutality because I know how powerful your words can be in terms of causing a direct change and speeding up investigations on this matter. Taking into consideration the denial by the Ghana Police team about the Black Maria presence, there is a glaring conflict of interest if the Ghana Police is going to have to investigate itself and this calls into question, whether justice would be served in the end.

Furthermore, I have some suggestions on the matter of police brutality which I would like to put forward.

Mandatory body-worn cameras for all Ghana Police officers: The attack on Mr. Mahama highlights the issue of possible evidence deletion when the Ghana Police seem to be in the wrong without any repercussions. Therefore, I am suggesting that all Ghana Police officers be mandated to turn on their body-worn cameras for record and evidence purposes. Independent Oversight: There is the need to establish an independent investigatory/prosecutorial body that operates outside of the Ghana Police control to investigate such misconduct allegations especially police brutality. Reform Special Units: The Black Maria needs to be disbanded due to their documented pattern of police brutality and any other special unit should have retraining of their members and should not be allowed to operate without accountability. Legal Reforms: The police brutality cases should be fast-tracked with severe repercussions if found guilty and an airtight witness protection program should be instituted for victims. Right to Record: Ghanaian citizens should have a right to record the Ghana Police especially if they suspect wrongdoing or if their lives are believed to be in danger for evidence purposes. Community Accountability: There should be transparent anonymous reporting systems instituted for members of the public and regular community forums where the Ghana Police answer directly to the residents they serve.

Growing up, “The police is your friend” was a slogan that did not resonate with me because of the many cases of police brutality that I have seen and heard about.

Mr. President, the encouraging words you wrote to me have stayed with me 13 years later with immense positive effect. Therefore, I am pleading with you to add your voice and directly change the situation with the unfortunate police brutality meted out to Ibrahim Mahama. This is also for the many others who have been affected by police brutality with some even losing their lives. I am happy to meet and further discuss the way forward at a time of your convenience. Thank you for considering.

Yours faithfully,

Signed

Dr. Naa Adzoa Adzeley Boi-Dsane

Medical Doctor, Concerned Citizen and Friend to Ibrahim Mahama