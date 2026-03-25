Loans not enough justification for more than six-month rent advance — Prof Azar

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has rejected claims that loans taken by landlords justify charging rent advances beyond the legal limit.

His comments follow arguments by the Chairman of the National Landlords Association of Ghana, Apostle Eric Odame Darko, who said some landlords demand more than six months’ rent advance to service loans used in constructing their properties.

Under the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), it is a punishable offence for landlords to charge more than six months’ rent advance in Ghana.

In a social media post on Wednesday, March 25, Prof Kwaku Azar described the justification as flawed and unfair to tenants.

“Because landlords are indebted, tenants must prepay more… that proposition may sound financially convenient but it raises a deeper question of justice, fairness, and sound economic design,” he said.

He argued that the practice shifts the financial burden of landlords onto tenants and distorts the rental market.

“If your business survives on tenants paying two years in advance, you don’t have a rental model, you have a cash-flow problem,” he added.

The social commentator further outlined several reasons why excessive rent advances should be rejected, including its impact on affordability, market fairness, and access to housing, especially for young people and low-income earners.

He called on government to enforce existing laws and address structural issues in housing finance rather than allowing tenants to bear the cost of landlords’ financial decisions.