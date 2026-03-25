Religious leaders urged to embrace humble service at RECOMSWA Conference

Rev. Sr. Simona Brambilla, Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life

The 2026 Regional Conference of Major Superiors of West Africa (RECOMSWA) and the Africa Religious Union – Ghana (ARUG) has been held at Christian Village, Santasi, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, with a reminder to leaders of the value of humble service in achieving transformational leadership.

Leaders, particularly consecrated men and women of religious bodies, have been urged to exercise leadership not from power or control but through selfless service to humanity to achieve meaningful outcomes.

The three-day conference was on the theme “Consecrated Life for Transformation: Safeguarding, Transformative Leadership, Witnesses of Hope”.

The event brought together bishops and archbishops, reverend fathers, sisters and brothers, Nananom, and local government authorities, among others.

In a keynote address under the sub-theme “Consecrated Life for Transformation and Hope”, Rev. Sr. Simona Brambilla, Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, gave the reminder in a speech read on her behalf. She said Jesus admonishes that “whoever must be leader among you must be servant of all”, stressing that true leadership comes from humility, service and sacrifice for others rather than the pursuit of authority.

She noted that persons called to exercise authority can only do so successfully if they seek the will of God with intensity and righteousness. “Without being rooted in Christ, there can be no authentic transformation,” she said.

She indicated that transformational leadership promotes co responsibility, making leaders and followers equally accountable towards a common goal. She added that the Church looks up to consecrated men and women of Africa with confidence, as they are called to be safe spaces in a wounded world, servant leaders in a time of confusion and witnesses of hope in a vibrant and dynamic world.

Giving the background and opening address, the President of URCAO RECOMSWA, Father Paul Saa Dade Ennin, said the mission of RECOMSWA, the umbrella organisation for all conferences of consecrated life in the West Africa sub-region, is to ensure that consecrated life remains a prophetic, credible and transformative presence in the Church and society.

He said RECOMSWA exists to strengthen consecrated life across West Africa through formation, collaboration, safeguarding, leadership development and the building of strong ecclesial structures.

He disclosed that there are 15 national conferences of major superiors under RECOMSWA, including Benin, Burkina Niger, Cote d’Ivoire, Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Liberia. Others are Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo and Ghana.

He expressed gratitude to the Conference of Major Superiors, Ghana, and the Archdiocese of Kumasi for hosting the conference.

In an address, Most Rev. Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of Sunyani and President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, said the theme for the conference is both timely and compelling.

He said the theme speaks directly to the prophetic vocation of consecrated men and women in responding to the spiritual, social and moral challenges of the time.

According to him, through faithful witness, service and radical commitment to the gospel, consecrated life continues to play a vital role in the transformation of individuals, communities and nations.

Most Rev. Gyamfi said the joint congress, which brings together major superiors and religious leaders from Ghana, West Africa and beyond, affirms the enduring contribution of religious institutes to evangelisation, education, healthcare, social justice and integral human development.

A goodwill message delivered by Sr. Lucy Hometu, President of the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious Ghana (CSMR GH), said the general assembly offers a valuable opportunity to deepen communion among institutes, learn from one another’s experiences and collectively discern creative responses to the signs of the times.

“We trust that your deliberations will lead to renewed zeal and concrete pathways for strengthening religious life and its contribution to evangelisation and integral human development,” she said.

On his part, Hon. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, in a goodwill message read on his behalf, said throughout the history of Africa and Ghana, religious men and women have been powerful agents of transformation.

“They built the first schools that educated our leaders, established hospitals, and reached the poor and marginalised, among others,” he said.

He added that the legacy of these religious men and women continues to shape the moral and intellectual foundation of society.

The Minister emphasised that the Regional Coordinating Council and the Government of Ghana remain committed to strengthening collaboration with faith based organisations to advance education, empower young people and support vulnerable communities.