44% sole-sourced road contracts not a scandal but strategic – NPP's Razak Kojo Opoku

Policy analyst and member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Razak Kojo Opoku

Policy analyst and member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Razak Kojo Opoku has defended the decision to award 44% of road contracts under sole-sourcing, describing it as a deliberate strategy to empower local contractors rather than a scandal.

In a detailed statement addressing concerns about procurement practices in the road sector, he questioned the basis of the criticism, arguing that the key issue should be whether contracts were distributed across multiple companies or concentrated in the hands of a single entity.

According to him, if the contracts were awarded to different indigenous firms as part of efforts to strengthen local capacity, then the move should be seen as a positive intervention rather than an act of wrongdoing.

He challenged the assumption that only competitive tendering guarantees transparency, value for money and accountability, noting that sole-sourcing and restricted tendering are recognised procurement methods under Ghana’s legal framework, including the Public Procurement Act 2003 (Act 663) and its amendment, Act 914.

Razak Kojo Opoku argued that critics who label sole-sourcing as corrupt should push for its complete removal from the law if they genuinely believe it has no merit. He maintained that the method is widely used across the world, including in advanced economies, particularly for urgent projects, national security needs and specialised infrastructure.

He further criticised what he described as political inconsistency, pointing out that positions on sole-sourcing often shift depending on whether a party is in government or opposition. According to him, this lack of principled stance has allowed civil society organisations and think tanks to dominate public discourse, sometimes framing issues in ways that undermine government initiatives aimed at supporting local businesses.

The analyst also took aim at sections of civil society, accusing some groups of hiding behind calls for accountability and transparency while frustrating policies designed to promote indigenous enterprise. He claimed that similar levels of criticism would likely not arise if such contracts were awarded to foreign companies.

He stressed that the real focus should be on outcomes rather than procurement methods, urging the public to assess whether projects deliver value for money, are competitively priced, executed by competent contractors and completed on time.

In his view, factors such as durability, sustainability, job creation and the growth of the local economy should form the basis of evaluating sole-sourced contracts.

Razak Kojo Opoku insisted that there is no evidence of wrongdoing unless issues such as overpricing, lack of approval, conflicts of interest, or misappropriation of funds are established. Without such proof, he argued, criticism of the 44% allocation lacks justification.

He called for a bipartisan national policy that would reserve between 10% and 50% of government contracts for local firms through sole-sourcing, restricted tendering or exclusive licensing arrangements.

Such an approach, he said, would promote indigenous wealth creation, strengthen the domestic private sector and contribute to long term economic growth.

He concluded that using a portion of major infrastructure projects to empower Ghanaian contractors is a commendable initiative, provided it is implemented with proper oversight and delivers quality results.