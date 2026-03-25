'Hypocrite' United Party failing to criticise NDC for the same things they criticised NPP for — Kofi Tonto

Kofi Tonto, a Political Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticised the United Party over what he described as hypocrisy.

The party, led by former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremateng, is an offshoot of the New Patriotic Party that broke away in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections under the banner of the Movement for Change.

They campaigned on the promise of offering the best alternative aside from the NPP and NDC, which they claimed had failed to bring progress to the country.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3's New Day show on Wednesday, March 25, Tonto observed that the party has now shied away from criticising the ills of the NDC administration.

"The point I'm making is that when you went to Ghanaians, you went on the back that the government was not the best, the alternative, which was NDC, was not the best, and that you are the best to lead the country.

"Then NDC comes into power. And the very things that you criticized NPP for, NDC is doing the same and worse, but you are quiet," he said, pointing to Solomon Owusu, the UP's National Communications Director.

Tonto further urged the NDC administration to deliver to Ghanaians the reset agenda they promised and not justify their actions by citing what happened under the previous government.

"Campaign is over. You cannot continue to defend the NDC and cite examples. The point I am making to you is that they promised a reset. They said everything we did was bad, so they should do better," he added.

His comment comes on the back of conversations regarding the award of sole-sourced contracts under the government's Big Push road projects.