Minority threatens disruption if Ato Forson refuses to appear over Gold-for-Reserve probe

The Minority in Parliament has warned it will disrupt government business if the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, fails to appear before the House to respond to questions on the Gold for Reserve programme.

Raising the matter on the floor on Tuesday, Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh expressed concern over what he described as a deliberate delay in bringing the minister before Parliament.

He noted that the delay persists despite the Speaker’s earlier approval of a motion filed weeks ago to probe and debate issues relating to the Gold for Reserve programme and the activities of GoldBod. He accused the Majority of attempting to avoid accountability through inaction.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh warned that the Minority would withhold cooperation in parliamentary proceedings until the motion is scheduled for debate.

“We will not allow you to proceed on that tangent of shielding matters that have to be discussed. The public is interested, and Ghanaians are watching you. What is it about the Gold for Reserve that you don’t want us to debate?

“You are just putting frustration in us because you think you have the numbers. But I tell you in plain words, unless you go and marshal all your numbers to pass everything on this floor before Friday, your business will suffer,” he stated.

Parliament is expected to consider and pass several key bills before it adjourns for the Easter break on Friday, March 27.