ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sole-sourcing not wrong – NPP's Kamal-Deen

  Wed, 25 Mar 2026
Headlines Sole-sourcing not wrong – NPPs Kamal-Deen
WED, 25 MAR 2026 1

The Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal-Deen Abdulai, has cautioned that although sole-sourcing of government contracts is legally allowed, its repeated misuse raises concerns about transparency and the quality of projects.

He explained that the procurement method itself is not problematic, but rather the manner in which it is often applied.

“Sole sourcing, in itself, isn't a bad idea. The law allows it. The issue arises when it is implemented at the expense of quality and fairness because of political or personal interests,” he said on Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, March 25.

Mr Abdulai stressed the need to prioritise competitive bidding to ensure that competent contractors are selected, reducing the risk of favouritism and the misuse of public funds.

“But it is because of the abuse and because of the greed that accompanies the awarding of such contracts that red flags are being raised,” he added.

His remarks follow comments by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, who revealed that 44% of major contracts under the government’s Big Push infrastructure programme were awarded through sole-sourcing, a development that has reignited debate between the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Bonsu | 3/25/2026 8:45:04 PM

There is nothing much wrong here. If they want to finish all these big push roads within 2 years, then it has to be sole sourcing which you know there are no contractors and they are locally based to push them to finish the work. If NPP did all agenda 111 hospitals by sole sourcing, at least some would be functioning now . Once it's transparent and published, it's good to go and legal too. Also, most of us trust the current Road minister anyway.

Comments1
Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu It's alarming how SHS students have the courage to sell marijuana on campus; let...

32 minutes ago

Mahama charges new Auditor-General to be bold, fair and independent Mahama charges new Auditor-General to be bold, fair and independent

43 minutes ago

Dr. Pamela Graham sworn in as Ghanas first female Auditor-General Dr. Pamela Graham sworn in as Ghana’s first female Auditor-General

2 hours ago

Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah Government appoints Brig. Gen. Okae-Yeboah to lead nationwide flood mitigation t...

2 hours ago

South African Policelinkkilling of Ghanaian national in Cape Town to extortion, not xenophobia South African Police link killing of Ghanaian national in Cape Town to extortion...

2 hours ago

GMetforecasts moderate rainfall over the weekend GMet forecasts moderate rainfall over the weekend

2 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education Gov't to build 10 new SHSs, rehabilitate 150 existing ones — Haruna Iddrisu

3 hours ago

GH¢100m allocated annually for special needs education — Haruna Iddrisu GH¢100m allocated annually for special needs education — Haruna Iddrisu

3 hours ago

Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, also known as Dada Joe Remix Dada Joe Remix pleads guilty in US Court to multi-million-dollar romance fraud

Just in....
body-container-line