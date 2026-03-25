Sole-sourcing not wrong – NPP's Kamal-Deen

The Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal-Deen Abdulai, has cautioned that although sole-sourcing of government contracts is legally allowed, its repeated misuse raises concerns about transparency and the quality of projects.

He explained that the procurement method itself is not problematic, but rather the manner in which it is often applied.

“Sole sourcing, in itself, isn't a bad idea. The law allows it. The issue arises when it is implemented at the expense of quality and fairness because of political or personal interests,” he said on Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, March 25.

Mr Abdulai stressed the need to prioritise competitive bidding to ensure that competent contractors are selected, reducing the risk of favouritism and the misuse of public funds.

“But it is because of the abuse and because of the greed that accompanies the awarding of such contracts that red flags are being raised,” he added.

His remarks follow comments by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, who revealed that 44% of major contracts under the government’s Big Push infrastructure programme were awarded through sole-sourcing, a development that has reignited debate between the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).