1km of feder road which was costing about $500,000 under NPP now costs over $1m under NDC -- Kofi Tonto

A political aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kofi Tonto, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of inflating road contracts under its Big Push programme.

According to him, a kilometer of feeder road that previously cost an average of $550,000 under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is now reportedly going for over $1 million under the NDC government.

The claims follow an investigative report by The Fourth Estate, which revealed that more than 80 contracts under the Big Push project were awarded through sole sourcing.

The NPP communicator criticised the administration for what he described as a double standard.

“When the NDC was in opposition, sole sourcing was a sin. Now in government, it is a sacrament,” Tonto said.

“Under NPP, 1km of feeder road cost an average of $550,000. Under the NDC’s Big Push, the same type of feeder road now costs $1.2 MILLION per kilometre. That is more than double. For what?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has defended the contracts, stating that the works were urgent and that the report did not provide evidence of inflated costs.