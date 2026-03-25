Bawumia championed full implementation of Ghana Card started under Kufuor — NPP's Alfred Thompson

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s communication team, Alfred Thompson, has credited former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia with ensuring the full implementation of the Ghana National Identification Card, popularly known as the Ghana Card.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM show on Wednesday, March 25, Mr. Thompson clarified that while Dr. Bawumia did not initiate the card, his leadership was key to making it fully operational.

“I would like to correct one impression that has been created this morning. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has never claimed that he started the Ghana Card…

"Everybody in this country knows that President Kufuor started the process,” he said, highlighting the origin of the programme.

Thompson added that after years of inactivity, it was Dr. Bawumia who pushed for the card’s full implementation.

“What he did was he championed the full implementation of the Ghana Card. That is different from starting it… because Ghana Card wouldn’t have been working today if not for him,” he stated.

The Ghana Card is the national identity card of Ghana, introduced as part of the country’s efforts to modernize identification and improve service delivery.