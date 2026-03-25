Lincoln University's decision does not dishonour, but rather honours Mahama – Assemblies of God

The Assemblies of God Church, Ghana has expressed strong support for John Dramani Mahama following the decision by Lincoln University to withdraw an honorary doctorate that had been scheduled for him.

The university’s decision, communicated ahead of a planned visit on Thursday, March 26, was reportedly influenced by concerns raised within the institution over the President’s perceived position on Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which is currently before Parliament.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Rev Ernest Birikorang, on Wednesday, March 25, the church described the development not as a slight, but as a reflection of the President’s moral and religious convictions.

“From our perspective, Lincoln University's decision does not dishonour, but rather honours President Mahama… it resonates with the biblical scenario… when the apostles rejoiced because they had been counted worthy of suffering disgrace,” the statement said.

The church characterised its reaction as one of “joy unconfined,” indicating that the President’s stance aligns with its doctrinal beliefs.

“Within the leadership and membership of Assemblies of God, Ghana, there is nothing but joy… because our member has been found worthy of global disdain for his ironclad stand against LGBTQ+ practices,” the statement added.

It further recalled remarks made by President Mahama prior to the 2024 elections, in which he described homosexuality as “scripturally or biblically forbidden,” morally degrading and culturally unacceptable.

The church urged its members, particularly those in public service, to remain firm in their beliefs and values.

“We urge all our members… to never compromise their spiritual principles or moral values under any circumstances,” the statement said.

It also called on Christians to intensify prayers for the nation and to uphold what it described as strong moral standards.