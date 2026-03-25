Attempts to rewrite slavery history dangerous — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the trans-Atlantic slave trade remains morally wrong despite having occurred centuries ago.

He made the remarks at the United Nations Headquarters on Tuesday, March 24, during a high-level meeting on the need for reparations and historical justice.

The President stressed that the legacy of slavery continues to affect Africa and the diaspora, warning against attempts to distort or downplay its brutality.

“They said ‘workers,’ not slaves,” he said, referencing a 2015 McGraw Hill textbook, adding that such narratives amount to a dangerous rewriting of history.

Mr. Mahama recounted the suffering endured by enslaved Africans, noting that generations paid a heavy price through forced labour and exploitation across plantations and mines.

He argued that modern attempts to normalise or justify slavery, including in educational materials, undermine global efforts to confront historical injustice.

Meanwhile, the President is expected to present a special resolution at the United Nations on March 25 to declare the slave trade as one of the gravest crimes against humanity.

The move coincides with the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade and seeks to push for global recognition of the injustice and lay the foundation for reparatory justice for Africa and the African diaspora.