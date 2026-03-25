Govt acts to protect jobs as Damang Mine lease set to expire

Government has announced steps to manage the transition at the Damang Mine after its operating lease expires next month to keep the facility running under its new ownership.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources through a press statement on Tuesday, confirmed that the Damang Mining Lease, held by Abosso Goldfields Limited, a subsidiary of Goldfields Limited, will expire on 18th April 2026, following a one-year extension.

The release stated that the government has begun measures to protect jobs, maintain existing service contracts, and reassure stakeholders ahead of the lease's end.

“A competitive bidding process is underway to identify a new investor and operator for the mine, with the government emphasizing its preference for long-term Ghanaian-centred ownership and investment,” it stated.

The Ministry described the Damang Mine as a key national asset with continued potential to contribute to Ghana's gold production, export earnings, and employment.

According to the Minister, the government remains committed to transparency and responsible stewardship throughout the transition.

He added that the process is designed to open a new chapter that strengthens Ghana's mining sector while sustaining the country's reputation as a destination for responsible foreign investment.

The ministry reiterated that the Damang Mine should continue to deliver value to host communities and the wider nation under whatever arrangement emerges from the bidding process.