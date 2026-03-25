Ghana’s Food Safety Crisis: Are We Slowly Poisoning Ourselves?

A disturbing public conversation has resurfaced about the safety of food and beverages consumed daily across Ghana. Concerns raised by Audrey Naa Amuah Quaye point to a deepening crisis --- one that, if left unchecked, could have devastating consequences for public health and national development. This is not alarmism. It is a warning grounded in years of scientific observation, anecdotal evidence, and the lived experiences of ordinary Ghanaians. From the fish we eat to the palm wine we drink, and even the fruits we consider healthy, there are growing fears that dangerous chemicals are quietly infiltrating our food chain. The implications are profound. A gradual but steady poisoning of the population, with long-term health consequences that are only now becoming visible.

Historical Warnings from Science and Research

This issue did not emerge overnight. Years ago, research led by Dr. Osmond Ansah Asare of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) drew national attention to unsafe food preservation practices. One of the most shocking findings was the use of formaldehyde, a chemical typically used in embalming, to preserve fish such as “koobi.” Despite public outrage at the time, enforcement has remained inconsistent, and concerns persist that such practices continue in various forms across markets in Ghana. These early warnings should have triggered sustained national action. Instead, they have largely faded from public discourse, until now.

Dangerous Shifts in Traditional Food Processing

Traditional methods of food preparation and preservation in Ghana were largely natural and safe. However, economic pressures, urbanization, and the pursuit of profit have led to dangerous shortcuts. Palm wine tapping is a prime example. Historically, tappers used fire, locally known as “tanaa” to sterilize collection containers. This method, though simple, was effective and safe. Today, reports suggest that some producers have replaced fire with chemical agents, including DDT. Laboratory tests reportedly conducted at the Ghana Standards Authority found alarming concentrations of DDT in palm wine sampled from areas between Mamfe and Koforidua. DDT is a banned or heavily restricted pesticide globally due to its persistence in the environment and its link to serious health conditions, including cancer, liver damage, and reproductive disorders. Its presence in a widely consumed local beverage raises serious public health concerns. Equally troubling is the disappearance of edible larvae (akɔkono), once commonly found in palm trees, an ecological signal that something in the environment has changed drastically.

Chemical Exposure in Everyday Foods

The problem extends far beyond fish and palm wine. Increasingly, everyday foods consumed by Ghanaians are suspected of chemical contamination. Tiger nuts (“atadwe”), fruits, and vegetables are often treated with substances to enhance appearance and prolong shelf life. Imported fruits, sometimes referred to locally as “Alaska fruits” are frequently waxed. While food-grade waxing is standard practice globally, the lack of strict monitoring and enforcement in Ghana raises concerns about the types of chemicals being used. Tomatoes has to be treated with chemicals for it to withstand the heat and long journey from the North to Accra and beyond. In an environment where regulation is weak and consumer awareness is low, the risk of unsafe practices increases significantly.

The Rising Burden of Chronic Kidney Disease in Ghana

One of the most alarming consequences of prolonged exposure to toxic substances is the increasing incidence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in Ghana. Recent estimates suggest that CKD affects approximately 13% to 17% of the adult population in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana. Local hospital data indicate a steady rise in cases, particularly among younger adults, a worrying trend that cannot be explained by traditional risk factors alone. While hypertension and diabetes remain leading causes, environmental toxins, including those from contaminated food and water are increasingly being recognized as significant contributors. The kidneys play a critical role in filtering toxins from the bloodstream. Continuous exposure to harmful chemicals places enormous strain on these organs, leading to gradual and often irreversible damage.

The Financial Cost of Survival

Beyond the health implications, CKD imposes a devastating financial burden on affected individuals and families. Dialysis treatment in Ghana can cost between GHc 400 and GHc 700 per session, with patients typically requiring two to three sessions per week. This translates to monthly costs ranging from GHc 3,200 to over GHc 8,000 --- far beyond the means of the average Ghanaian household. Medications such as Epogen, used to manage anemia in CKD patients, further increase the cost of care. A single dose can cost hundreds of cedis, and long-term use is often required.

For many families, these expenses are simply unsustainable. As a result, countless patients are forced to discontinue treatment, effectively turning a manageable condition into a fatal one. In this context, CKD becomes not just a medical condition, but a socioeconomic crisis.

Institutional Responsibility and the Need for Urgent Action

Addressing this crisis requires immediate and coordinated action from key national institutions. The Ghana Health Service must lead a nationwide public health campaign to educate citizens about the dangers of chemical exposure in food. This campaign should target not only consumers but also farmers, fishermen, and food vendors. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture must strengthen oversight of agricultural practices, ensuring that banned substances are not used in food production and preservation. Similarly, the Ministry of Health must integrate environmental health into its policy framework, recognizing the link between food safety and chronic diseases. The Food and Drugs Authority and the Ghana Standards Authority must intensify inspections, enforce regulations, and impose strict penalties on offenders. Without enforcement, regulations are meaningless.

The Role of Research and Academia

The Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences is well-positioned to lead a national conversation on food safety. By convening experts from fields such as toxicology, environmental science, medicine, and agriculture, the Academy can establish a multidisciplinary task force to investigate the extent of chemical contamination in Ghana’s food systems. Such a task force should aim to conduct nationwide studies on food contamination levels, identify high-risk regions and practices, develop evidence-based policy recommendations, and support public education initiatives. This is an opportunity for Ghana’s scientific community to provide leadership on a matter of national importance.

A Call to Government: Treat This as a National Emergency

This issue must be treated with the urgency it deserves.

Government must:

Declare food safety a national priority Allocate funding for research and enforcement Strengthen inter-agency collaboration Provide subsidies or support for CKD treatment, and Enforce strict penalties for the use of banned chemicals

Failure to act will result in a growing public health crisis that will strain the healthcare system and undermine national development.

My Thoughts: The Time to Act Is Now

Ghanaians deserve to eat without fear. We deserve to trust that the food on our tables is safe and free from harmful substances. The current situation, as highlighted by Audrey Naa Amuah Quaye, suggests that this trust may be misplaced. A nation that cannot guarantee the safety of its food supply is a nation at risk. The long-term consequences such as rising chronic illness, increasing healthcare costs, and reduced productivity are too significant to ignore. This is not just a health issue. It is a matter of national survival. The time for silence has passed. The time for action is now.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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