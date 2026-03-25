Burkina Faso tomato export ban an opportunity to fix Ghana’s agriculture — PFAG

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has described Burkina Faso’s decision to halt tomato exports to Ghana as a “blessing in disguise,” urging government to seize the opportunity to strengthen local production and prevent a looming food security crisis.

In a press release issued on March 24, 2026, and signed by its National President, Wepia Awal Addo Adugwala, the Association acknowledged ongoing diplomatic engagements between Ghana and Burkina Faso but stressed that immediate domestic interventions are critical.

PFAG warned that failure to act swiftly could lead to severe tomato shortages, rising prices, and increased inflationary pressures, potentially escalating into a full-blown food crisis.

According to the Association, Ghana’s tomato sector continues to face deep-rooted challenges, including overreliance on rain-fed agriculture, high input costs, weak market linkages, and significant post-harvest losses. These persistent constraints, PFAG noted, have discouraged farmers from expanding production despite years of public investment.

The situation is further worsened by rising global costs of fuel, energy, and agricultural inputs driven by geopolitical tensions. PFAG also highlighted market gluts affecting other staple crops such as maize, rice, cassava, soya, and pepper, which have already placed financial strain on farmers.

“The agricultural sector is on the brink of a heightened food security crisis, and the sooner we act pragmatically, the better,” the statement cautioned.

PFAG is therefore calling on government to demonstrate “leadership, direction, and a clear strategy” to address challenges in tomato production across short, medium, and long-term timelines.

In the short term, the Association is advocating urgent support for farmers at irrigation sites through the provision of improved seeds, fertilizers, and mechanization services to boost output. It also recommended the development of an emergency response plan to cushion the impact of potential shortages if negotiations with Burkina Faso fail.

For the medium term, PFAG proposed the establishment of more land banks and increased access to irrigated lands to attract and empower farmers. It further emphasized the need for improved market systems, including cold storage facilities and better coordination among traders and transporters to reduce post-harvest losses.

In the long term, the Association is calling for a major expansion of irrigation infrastructure, including the construction of at least one large-scale irrigation dam in every region. It also urged Ghana to increase its irrigable land capacity from the current 10 percent to over 50 percent by 2028.

PFAG called on government to fast-track the revival and operationalization of tomato processing factories to absorb excess produce and stabilize the market.

The Association stressed the importance of targeted interventions in key agricultural value chains such as rice, tomato, onion, cassava, and maize, rather than broad, generalized support. It recommended the creation of dedicated programmes with clear financing, monitoring, and accountability mechanisms to drive productivity.

PFAG reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with government to enhance food production and safeguard national food security.

“We are heading toward a crisis, and the time to act is now,” the statement concluded.