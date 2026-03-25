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Upper East farmers call for urgent action to scale tomato production

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Agriculture Upper East farmers call for urgent action to scale tomato production
WED, 25 MAR 2026

Tomato farmers in Nyariga in the Upper East Region have called on the government to fast-track the establishment of Farmer Service Centres to boost local production and reduce Ghana’s reliance on imports.

The appeal follows growing concerns over the country’s heavy dependence on tomatoes from Burkina Faso, especially after a recent export ban disrupted supply and exposed structural weaknesses in Ghana’s agricultural sector.

Speaking on the issue, a local tomato farmer, Tahiru Ayuuba, described the government’s plan to roll out 50 Farmer Service Centres nationwide as commendable but stressed the need for urgent implementation.

According to him, the centres will provide farmers with access to improved seeds, fertilisers, machinery, and other essential inputs needed to enhance productivity and strengthen the value chain.

Mr. Ayuuba also highlighted the significance of the Tomato Production Scheme, which is expected to support about 1,500 farmers across 20 districts. He noted that the initiative could help address persistent challenges such as poor-quality seeds, crop diseases, and post-harvest losses.

He further explained that the export ban by Burkina Faso—one of Ghana’s major sources of fresh tomatoes—has created a supply gap, triggering price hikes and putting pressure on local farmers to meet demand.

Describing the situation as a “structural break,” Mr. Ayuuba said the crisis has revealed long-standing underinvestment in local agriculture and overreliance on external supply sources.

He pointed to the visible impact of the disruption, including rising tomato prices in major markets, shortages during the dry season, increased dependence on imported tomato paste, and income losses for traders engaged in cross-border trade.

Mr. Ayuuba is therefore urging the government to adopt a coordinated national response, anchored on the swift rollout of Farmer Service Centres, to stabilise supply and build a resilient tomato industry.

He also called for a comprehensive national strategy to reposition Ghana’s tomato sector, insisting that the country has the capacity to achieve self-sufficiency if the right policies and investments are implemented.

“The solution lies within our own systems. This is an opportunity for Ghana to invest in its farmers, strengthen production, and reduce our dependence on imports,” he stated.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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