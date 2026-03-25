World Bank commits $75m to rescue Ghana’s cocoa sector

The World Bank has committed nearly $75 million to a major cocoa rehabilitation drive in Ghana, in a decisive move to confront the deepening crisis in the sector caused by disease outbreaks and falling productivity.

The investment, mobilised under the West Africa Food Systems Resilience Programme (FSRP), targets the restoration of about 25,000 hectares of degraded cocoa farms, with the aim of boosting yields, improving farmer incomes and securing the long term future of the industry.

Speaking at a World Bank Civil Society Organisation engagement on food security in Accra, Agricultural Economist at the World Bank Ghana, Dr Ashwini Sebastian, described the intervention as a critical step in strengthening resilience across West Africa’s agricultural systems.

“The West Africa Food Systems Resilience Programme, financed by the World Bank and implemented by the Government of Ghana, has enabled us to leverage grant financing,” she said.

“We have received seed funding from the Norwegian government, which we are deploying through the programme to support key agricultural value chains.”

Dr Sebastian explained that the programme goes beyond cocoa, with targeted interventions to strengthen seed systems and introduce improved crop varieties capable of withstanding harsh dry season conditions, particularly in northern Ghana.

“We are piloting seed varieties that can be used during the dry season, especially in the north, to improve productivity and resilience,” she noted.

She added that farmers are also being supported with cashew seedlings to diversify incomes and reduce over reliance on cocoa.

Highlighting the cocoa component as a flagship intervention, Dr Sebastian said the scale of investment reflects the urgency of the situation.

“We are putting in almost 75 million dollars to rehabilitate 25,000 hectares of cocoa farms that have been affected by disease. Our immediate target is to restore about 5,000 hectares by July,” she stated.

The rehabilitation effort will involve replacing diseased and unproductive cocoa trees with improved, high-yielding and disease-resistant varieties, alongside the promotion of better farm management practices.

The intervention comes at a critical moment for Ghana’s cocoa sector, which continues to battle devastating challenges such as swollen shoot disease, aging plantations and climate variability.

Industry observers warn that without aggressive and large scale rehabilitation, Ghana risks a sustained decline in output and a weakening of its position as one of the world’s leading cocoa producers.

With cocoa serving as a major source of foreign exchange, the success of this initiative is expected to have far reaching economic benefits, including stabilising export earnings and strengthening livelihoods in rural communities.

The World Bank maintains that building resilience in key crops such as cocoa is essential not only for Ghana, but for the broader goal of securing food systems and economic stability across the West African region.