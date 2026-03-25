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Africa’s contribution to global development ignored — Mahama tells UN

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Headlines Africa’s contribution to global development ignored — Mahama tells UN
WED, 25 MAR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has called out what he describes as a persistent global silence surrounding Africa’s significant contributions to the economic development of Europe and the “New World,” urging greater acknowledgment in ongoing discussions on reparatory justice.

Speaking at a high-level event on reparatory justice at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, President Mahama stressed that Africa’s role in shaping global industrial and economic progress has long been underrepresented in historical narratives.

According to him, despite the undeniable impact of African labour on global development, the continent continues to be denied due recognition.

“When it comes to the contributions that Africa has played in enriching Europe and building the so-called New World, the silence is deafening,” Mahama stated.

He reflected on the immense sacrifices made by enslaved Africans, detailing how their labour powered key sectors that drove global growth. From infrastructure development to agriculture and mining, he noted that Africans played a central role in building economies across continents.

“We have paved roads through mountains, laid railroad tracks, constructed buildings brick by brick, cut sugarcane, picked cocoa and cotton, and descended into mines to unearth precious minerals,” he said, adding that enslaved Africans also contributed through domestic labour, including caregiving.

Mahama emphasised that these contributions came at a devastating human cost, underscoring the need for historical truth and justice.

“We have paid the price of admission with the blood of our ancestors. But what greets us at the door is silence. What we are met with is mythology,” he added.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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