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Northern Region nearly beat me to death for campaigning against dog, cat meat consumption in Ghana — ICS Boss

  Wed, 25 Mar 2026
Social News Executive Director of the Institute of Community Sustainability, Eric Jerry Aidoo
WED, 25 MAR 2026
Executive Director of the Institute of Community Sustainability, Eric Jerry Aidoo

Northern Region nearly beat me to death for campaigning against dog, cat meat consumption in Ghana — ICS Boss

The Executive Director of the Institute of Community Sustainability, Eric Jerry Aidoo, has disclosed that he was physically attacked while touring the Northern Region to campaign against the consumption of dog and cat meat.

Mr Aidoo, whose organisation advocates the protection of cats and dogs, said the outreach aimed to encourage communities to view these animals as pets rather than food.

Following the incident, the institute has suspended its planned nationwide sensitisation tour to review its safety arrangements.

In a statement, the organisation said the decision was taken to protect its team while reassessing security protocols.

“While we are relieved that Chairman Jerry is safe, the severity of this targeted violence necessitates a pause to ensure the safety of our team and to reassess our security protocols. We want to state clearly that the tour is not cancelled. We have only put our activities on hold,” the statement said.

Reaffirming its stance, the institute added, “Cats and dogs are family, not food. We will not be silenced by intimidation when the lives of these innocent animals are at stake.”

The organisation has also called on the public to support its advocacy efforts.

The activities of the institute, particularly its strong criticism of the consumption of dog and cat meat, have attracted mixed reactions in some communities. However, details surrounding the exact location and timing of the attack remain unclear, as the incident has yet to be formally reported to the police.

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