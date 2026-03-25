ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Five in 10 SHS students aware of drug use on campus – Report

  Wed, 25 Mar 2026
Education Five in 10 SHS students aware of drug use on campus – Report
WED, 25 MAR 2026

Findings from research conducted by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment have revealed that five out of every 10 students in senior high schools across the country are aware of active narcotic drug use on campus.

The study noted that while these students, mostly between the ages of 14 and 15, are not necessarily drug users themselves, they are conscious of drug-related activities within their schools.

Additionally, seven out of 10 students in tertiary institutions were aware of active drug use on their campuses. The research further disclosed that 10 per cent of students knew of heroin and cocaine use, 60 per cent were aware of Indian hemp (weed) consumption, and another 60 per cent acknowledged alcohol use among their peers.

Mr George Opare-Addo, Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, made the disclosure when he appeared before Parliament's Governance Assurances Committee on Tuesday.

He explained that the National Youth Authority, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is rolling out the “Red Means Stop” campaign to reorient the mindset of the youth against drug use.

In addition, a “Peace and Security” programme is being implemented to avert violence on campuses and instill national patriotism among students.

The Minister emphasized that those who mostly indulged in drugs were often young people who have completed senior high school but struggling to secure meaningful employment.

Mr Opare-Addo assured Parliament that the Ministry was committed to tackling the menace through education, awareness campaigns, and empowerment programmes aimed at safeguarding the future of Ghana's youth.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Accra Is Sinking Yet Again — Time to Be Truthful With Ourselves Accra Is Sinking Yet Again — Time to Be Truthful With Ourselves

6 hours ago

Fire guts rubber factory at Circle Odawna as flooding hampers firefighting efforts Fire guts rubber factory at Circle Odawna as flooding hampers firefighting effor...

6 hours ago

Flooding strands commuters on Winneba Cape Coast Highway Flooding strands commuters on Winneba Cape Coast Highway

6 hours ago

Three feared dead after electrocution in Alajo flooding incident Three feared dead after electrocution in Alajo flooding incident

6 hours ago

Nine missing after floods hit Awutu Senya East Nine missing after floods hit Awutu Senya East

7 hours ago

Your mother, I should go to heaven and ask Nebuchadnezzar to stop the rain? — A Plus slams constituent over flood complaints 'Your mother, I should go to heaven and ask Nebuchadnezzar to stop the rain?' — ...

9 hours ago

Flood victim found dead along Alajo Railway track as rescue operations continue Flood victim found dead along Alajo Railway track as rescue operations continue

10 hours ago

GMet warns more rain as flooding disrupts movement across Greater Accra GMet warns more rain as flooding disrupts movement across Greater Accra

10 hours ago

Prophet Nigel Gaisie 'You sit on social media and talk nkwasiasem' — Nigel Gaisie blasts critics over...

12 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Osahen Afenyo-Markin accuses NDC of using GoldBod to promote illegal mining

Just in....
body-container-line