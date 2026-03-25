Five in 10 SHS students aware of drug use on campus – Report

Findings from research conducted by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment have revealed that five out of every 10 students in senior high schools across the country are aware of active narcotic drug use on campus.

The study noted that while these students, mostly between the ages of 14 and 15, are not necessarily drug users themselves, they are conscious of drug-related activities within their schools.

Additionally, seven out of 10 students in tertiary institutions were aware of active drug use on their campuses. The research further disclosed that 10 per cent of students knew of heroin and cocaine use, 60 per cent were aware of Indian hemp (weed) consumption, and another 60 per cent acknowledged alcohol use among their peers.

Mr George Opare-Addo, Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, made the disclosure when he appeared before Parliament's Governance Assurances Committee on Tuesday.

He explained that the National Youth Authority, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is rolling out the “Red Means Stop” campaign to reorient the mindset of the youth against drug use.

In addition, a “Peace and Security” programme is being implemented to avert violence on campuses and instill national patriotism among students.

The Minister emphasized that those who mostly indulged in drugs were often young people who have completed senior high school but struggling to secure meaningful employment.

Mr Opare-Addo assured Parliament that the Ministry was committed to tackling the menace through education, awareness campaigns, and empowerment programmes aimed at safeguarding the future of Ghana's youth.

GNA