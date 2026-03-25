The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, has called on faith-based organisations to shift their focus from converting industrial facilities into places of worship to establishing businesses that can generate employment.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary launch of Village of Hope at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, he stressed the urgent need for religious institutions to contribute more directly to job creation amid rising economic challenges.

“Instead of buying factories and changing them into worship places, we should rather establish business places for people to get jobs to do,” he said.

He warned that unemployment has become a major national concern and urged churches and other faith-based groups to use their influence and resources to create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

While acknowledging the role of Christian organisations in advancing education and healthcare, he noted that more attention must now be directed toward economic empowerment.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi II commended Village of Hope for its practical development approach, particularly its investment in vocational training for abandoned and street connected children. He emphasised that equipping young people with employable skills is key to reducing poverty and social vulnerability.

“If we train people and give them the tools to work, they can earn a living,” he said, praising the organisation’s vocational institute for preparing beneficiaries for independence.

He also expressed concern about the conduct of some religious leaders, criticising what he described as the rise of charlatans and the growing commercialisation of religion. He cautioned against exploitation of congregants, false teachings, and extravagant lifestyles, urging religious leaders to return to humility and genuine service.

The traditional leader further called for a balance between religious practices and Ghanaian cultural values, warning that excessive Western influence is eroding traditional systems such as extended family support structures. He encouraged a revival of cultural practices that promote social cohesion and environmental stewardship.

The Group Managing Director of Village of Hope, Fred Asare, appealed for increased public and private support to sustain and expand the organisation’s work with vulnerable children.

He disclosed that the orphanage currently cares for about 250 children, with more than 50 in university and over 40 in senior high school, placing significant financial strain on the institution.

“Our major challenge is financial because all the children we take care of, we do so for free. We need more help so we can help even more children,” he said.

Founded in 1996 by three ministers of the Church of Christ, Village of Hope has grown from a single home supporting eight children into a comprehensive social intervention centre. Its operations now include residential homes, two babies’ homes run in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, basic and senior high schools, a vocational training institute, and a 70-bed hospital.

Mr Asare highlighted the organisation’s impact over the past three decades, noting that thousands of orphaned and vulnerable children have been supported into independent adulthood, with many advancing to tertiary education.

He added that the institution’s senior high school, Hope College, continues to record strong academic performance, while its vocational institute has trained more than 400 street-connected youth, equipping them with skills, tools, and start-up support.

“We don’t just train them; we give them tools and capital so they don’t return to the streets,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of tackling streetism through skills training and opportunity creation, stressing that vulnerable youth must be given viable alternatives to life on the streets.

GNA