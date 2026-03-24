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Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

By AFP
Africa Mohamed Salah applauds as he leaves the pitch after being substituted during Liverpools Champions League match against Galatasaray. By Paul ELLIS (AFP)
TUE, 24 MAR 2026
Mohamed Salah applauds as he leaves the pitch after being substituted during Liverpool's Champions League match against Galatasaray. By Paul ELLIS (AFP)

Mohamed Salah is to leave Liverpool at the end of this season, the Premier League champions announced Tuesday ending an "illustrious" nine years on Merseyside.

The 33-year-old Egypt forward arrived at Anfield from Roma in 2017 and has made 435 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 255 goals.

"Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season," said a statement on the club's website.

"The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

"Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them."

Salah was forced off at Anfield last week after scoring in Liverpool's 4-0 victory against Galatasary, which sealed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

In-form Salah had scored in three of his past four starts after an uncharacteristic lean spell.

Salah, who is rarely absent through injury, appeared to be back in the fold at Anfield after a dramatic fallout with Liverpool manager Arne Slot earlier in the season, when he was dropped for several games.

Despite his recent good form, Salah has scored just five Premier League goals this season, compared with 29 in Liverpool's title-winning campaign in 2024/25.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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