Apremdoman chief bans wake, accounts on funeral contributions

Nana Egya Kwamina XI, the Chief of Apremdo, in the Western region, has reaffirmed the community’s strong stand against keeping vigil in the enclave during funeral rites.

He indicated that the night event, preceding a burial service, had always been characterised by violence, particularly among the youth.

The youth, in most cases though not directly related to the bereaved family, often took centre stage amid alcoholism, drug use, and violent behaviours, leading to increased rate of teenage pregnancies associated with keeping vigil in the community.

Nana Egya Kwamina reaffirmed this stand during a community engagement on a newly developed constitution to guide the distribution of funeral contributions and accounts for inflows since 2024, when the scheme was introduced.

The constitution dubbed “Aplemzo, Okoyele Ohonyenle” ( Apremdo Funeral Policy) with the motto: “Bozono-Yene Meni Yesonua” (Unity and Strength in oneness) makes the chief a life patron.

The funeral committee had so far realised 149, 000 cedis, and 18 beneficiaries had so far received bursaries amounting to 56,600 cedis.

The monthly dues, originally four cedis, would be increased to five cedis to enable the committee to finance the purchase of chairs and sound systems.

Nana Egya Kwamina noted that “Oman Ayie” was compulsory, and any defaulter pays 3,000 cedis in turn.

Some aspects of the Constitution read: “All deaths shall be reported to the Palace and the funeral committee secretary, there shall be final funeral rites every three months, however, a bereaved family may decide to bury their dead awaiting the final funeral rites.”

“All funerals shall be held at the community centre, and laying in state will start at 4 am on Saturday and burial before 12 pm.”

The committee had two terms to serve, and members shall be appointed or elected by a simple majority from family or clan heads, clan secretaries, Obaapanyin from each clan, and any three persons appointed by the Palace.

GNA