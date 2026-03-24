Ghana's Next Big Reform Should Be Migration

If Ghana wants to become a bigger investment destination, a stronger regional hub and a smarter talent economy, it needs an institution built for mobility - not just checkpoints.

More than 180,000 young people wanted to join the Ghana Immigration Service. Only about 1,000 could be taken (Citi Newsroom, 2026). Those two numbers say more about modern Ghana than many official speeches. They tell us that public-sector security jobs still look like one of the few credible paths to stable employment for thousands of young people. They also tell us that the state is running up against its own institutional limits.

In my earlier article, I argued that moving from a Ghana Immigration Service to a Ghana Migration Service should not be treated as a mere rebranding exercise. This second piece goes further. If Ghana wants to become a bigger investment destination, a stronger regional hub and a country that manages talent rather than losing it blindly, then migration policy has to move from the edges of government to the centre of national planning.

The Ghana taking shape today is not a country that can be managed with a narrow border-post mindset. Accra hosts the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which gives Ghana a unique place in Africa's new trade geography (AfCFTA Secretariat, n.d.). Tema Port's expansion is designed to push Terminal 3 capacity to about 3.5 million TEUs, while Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3 was built to handle 5 million passengers a year (Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, 2023; Ghana Airports Company Limited, n.d.). These are not prestige projects. They are the working parts of a country that wants to be a gateway.

The broader economic signals point in the same direction. The World Bank says Ghana grew by 5.7 percent in 2024, and the IMF projects 4.8 percent growth for 2026 (World Bank, 2025; International Monetary Fund, 2026). The Bank of Ghana's 2024 Annual Report recorded a current account surplus of US$3.65 billion, a balance-of-payments surplus of US$3.06 billion and gross international reserves of US$8.98 billion, equal to four months of import cover (Bank of Ghana, 2025). Ghana still has deep vulnerabilities; no one should pretend otherwise. But it is also true that the country has regained enough footing to think beyond firefighting.

A country that wants to be a gateway cannot govern mobility with a border-post mentality.

That is why migration administration can no longer be treated as a back-office security function. Border control still matters. But that is only the starting point. A modern migration institution does at least three things at once: it protects the border, it facilitates lawful movement, and it helps the state understand how mobility intersects with trade, labour markets, education, investment and demography. Even the Ghana Immigration Service's own 2023-2029 Strategic Plan speaks in broader language about migration management and national security rather than a narrow checkpoint role (Ghana Immigration Service, 2023).

Investors, after all, do not experience a country through slogans. They experience it through systems. They remember the visa desk, the airport queue, the residence-permit process, the compliance visit, the predictability of official timelines and the quality of interaction with state institutions. Ghana already has the beginnings of something credible here. The Ministry of Finance's 2025 budget documents report an average passenger-processing time of 45 seconds, a 10-working-day timeline for work and residence permits, five working days for visitor-permit extensions and two working days for emergency or re-entry visas (Ministry of Finance, 2025). That may sound bureaucratic, but it is also economic. Predictability is part of competitiveness.

The investment numbers reinforce that point. The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre registered 140 projects in 2024, up from 122 in 2023, with the 2024 projects expected to create 15,328 jobs (GIPC, 2025). The 2023 projects were projected to create 13,523 jobs (GIPC, 2024). And one detail deserves more attention than it usually gets: in 2023, wholly Ghanaian-owned projects recorded by GIPC were valued at roughly US$3.9 billion (GIPC, 2024). That matters because Ghana does not need a false choice between foreign capital and local enterprise. It needs institutions that make both easier to grow.

A Ghana Migration Service could become one of those institutions. It could create specialised desks for investor mobility, labour migration, diaspora facilitation, compliance, data analytics and regional coordination. It could make lawful entry easier, lawful residence clearer and unlawful abuse harder. That is what serious states do: they remove friction for legitimate activity and increase pressure on illegitimate activity.

There is every reason to believe Ghana will see more foreigners, not fewer, over the coming years. The 2024 Ghana Tourism Report recorded 1,288,804 international arrivals, a 12 percent increase from the year before (Ghana Tourism Authority, 2025). During the 2024 "December in GH" season, Ghana waived the pre-approval requirement for visa on arrival from 1 December 2024 to 15 January 2025 to ease access for visitors (Ghana Travel, 2024). In November 2024, 524 members of the African diaspora were granted Ghanaian citizenship (Ministry of the Interior, 2024). Tourism, business travel, return migration, retirement migration, study, family movement and diaspora settlement are all part of the same bigger story: Ghana is becoming more visible, more legible and more attractive.

But the most important migration story may actually be about Ghanaians themselves. The World Bank's latest Ghana Economic Update shows that between 2012 and 2023 the number of working-age people with at least secondary education rose by more than 3 million, yet only 150,000 high-quality jobs were created over the same period (World Bank, 2025). In 2023, only 13 percent of workers were in high-quality jobs, defined as formal wage or high-skilled positions (World Bank, 2025). More striking still, the likelihood that a tertiary-educated working-age Ghanaian would hold a high-quality job fell from nearly 60 percent in 2012 to just over 40 percent in 2023 (World Bank, 2025).

These are not abstract statistics. They describe a country that is producing educated people faster than it is producing dignified opportunities for them. We tell young people to study hard, qualify themselves and be patient. Then we give them an economy in which thousands of graduates compete for a tiny handful of secure jobs. The same World Bank report notes that at least 1 million Ghanaian youth may now be living abroad, and that among young people who stop looking for work after school, the most common explanation is the lack of adequate jobs (World Bank, 2025). So when 180,000 applicants chase 1,000 immigration jobs, the issue is not simply enthusiasm for uniforms. It is a verdict on the wider labour market (Citi Newsroom, 2026).

This is exactly why a modern migration institution matters. Ghana is moving into an era in which its nurses, engineers, ICT workers, lecturers, technicians, logistics professionals and creative workers will be sought after in regional and international markets;Ghana from 2025 to 2026 has signed visa free arrangements with a number of countries. The sensible question is no longer whether mobility will happen. It will. The question is whether the Ghanaian state will manage that mobility intelligently. Ethical labour-mobility agreements, skills verification, talent data, diaspora investment channels, return-migration pathways and tougher protection against trafficking and exploitation are all functions that sit naturally inside a more development-minded Ghana Migration Service.

And then there is the institutional issue people inside the service know well: promotion bottlenecks. The GIS Strategic Plan points to inadequate office and residential accommodation, weak succession planning and the inability of regional commands to fully replicate headquarters functions as internal weaknesses (Ghana Immigration Service, 2023). That is not a small administrative inconvenience. It affects morale, performance and the sense of career possibility inside the service.

One practical answer is to expand the internal administrative map of the future Ghana Migration Service. This is not a call to create new constitutional regions. It is a call to create more service regions, special commands or zonal commands around real economic and migration pressure points. The logic already exists. The service's structure includes 19 regional commands, and its operational framework already treats places such as Tema and KIA as distinct regional commands because their movement pressure justifies that status (Ghana Immigration Service, 2023; Ghana Immigration Service, n.d.). The same operations structure includes 89 sector commands, 138 district immigration offices, 41 approved minor border controls, 58 inland checkpoints, five major entry controls and two seaport offices (Ghana Immigration Service, n.d.). That is a substantial footprint, but Ghana's evolving economy may now require a smarter one as well.

A future Ghana Migration Service should seriously consider additional zonal or specialised commands around major logistics corridors, industrial enclaves, tourism belts and heavily used border zones. The Tema industrial and port belt, the airport-city corridor, the western extractive and port axis, the Aflao trade route, the northern transit belt and emerging inland logistics nodes do not all face the same operational realities. A service designed around real movement patterns would make better decisions, shorten response times and bring authority closer to where the pressure actually sits. Just as important, it would create more senior posts, more specialist positions and a more believable promotion ladder for officers who currently see advancement narrowing above them.

That reform would also help answer the public criticism over low recruitment numbers. Yes, today's training and accommodation limits are real (Citi Newsroom, 2026). But temporary constraints should not harden into permanent low ambition. If the state already knows the service lacks enough training space, staff housing, vehicles and office infrastructure, then the rational response is phased expansion. The Ministry of Finance's 2025 budget documents show 13,709 staff under the migration and refugee management programme and list operational gaps that include inadequate vehicles, inadequate accommodation and the absence of a fully functional administrative structure in some areas (Ministry of Finance, 2025). That is not an argument for swelling the payroll blindly. It is an argument for building an institution that matches the scale of the task.

Even in its current form, the service already does more than public debate often notices. The Ministry of Finance's 2025 performance report says GIS carried out 7,668 inspections in 2024, arrested 811 irregular migrants, mounted 179 public education activities and trained 3,401 officers (Ministry of Finance, 2025). Those are not trivial outputs. They touch internal security, labour-market integrity, anti-trafficking work and public awareness. If Ghana expands staffing, logistics and digital systems in a disciplined way, the benefits will not be limited to the service itself. The state would gain stronger compliance, better migration data, quicker response capacity and more confidence at the points where security, commerce and movement meet.

That wider state benefit is easy to miss when the discussion is reduced to uniforms and head counts. Better migration administration protects revenue by reducing abuse of permits and documents. It supports trade by making lawful travel and cargo-linked movement more predictable. It supports policing and intelligence by improving records, screening and inter-agency coordination. It supports labour policy by giving government a clearer picture of who is entering the labour market, where skills are moving and where vulnerabilities are growing. In a country trying to attract investment while managing unemployment, that kind of institutional intelligence is not a luxury. It is basic economic infrastructure.

The gains would not stop at direct recruitment. A larger, better-structured migration service would need new offices, training facilities, residential accommodation, ICT systems, transport assets, maintenance contracts, training providers, utility connections, security services and local procurement. That means work for builders, technicians, caterers, transport operators, software firms, equipment suppliers, legal service providers and a host of small businesses around each administrative node. Better migration administration also helps hotels, universities, relocation firms, logistics companies, exporters and tourism operators. In other words, expanding the service intelligently would create jobs inside the state and around the state.

That is the more serious answer to youth unemployment. Ghana should not raise a generation to believe that the only stable route into adulthood is a security recruitment form. The real national task is to build enough credible economic ecosystems so that young people can find futures in logistics, manufacturing, agribusiness, tourism, digital services, construction, education, health care and formal private enterprise. A modern migration service will not do all of that on its own. But it can quietly make many of those sectors work better by reducing administrative friction and supporting lawful movement.

The deeper truth is simple. Ghana's future will be more mobile than its past. More goods will cross our borders. More capital will move in and out. More foreign professionals, students, retirees and investors will look at Ghana. More members of the diaspora will want a stake here. More educated Ghanaians will work across regional and global markets. A country in that position cannot afford to govern mobility as if it were only a gatekeeping exercise.

So this is not really about changing a signboard from "Immigration" to "Migration." It is about whether Ghana wants an institution built for yesterday's anxieties or tomorrow's opportunities. If the reform is done seriously, a Ghana Migration Service could help make the country more secure, more investable, more administratively credible and more honest about the relationship between mobility and development. That would be far more than a name change. It would be an act of statecraft.

And in the decade ahead, when African trade, talent and competition become fiercer, Ghana should want more than a service that merely watches movement. It should want one that helps shape it.



References

AfCFTA Secretariat. (n.d.). About the AfCFTA Secretariat. https://au-afcfta.org/about/

Bank of Ghana. (2025). 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements. https://www.bog.gov.gh/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2024-Annual-Report-and-Financial-Statements.pdf

Citi Newsroom. (2026, March 11). Only 1000 recruited from 180000 Immigration applicants - Muntaka. https://citinewsroom.com/2026/03/only-1000-recruited-from-180000-immigration-applicants-muntaka/

Ghana Airports Company Limited. (n.d.). Projects. https://www.gacl.com.gh/projects/

Ghana Immigration Service. (2023). Strategic Plan 2023-2029. https://gis.gov.gh/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/GIS-STRATEGIC-PLAN-2023-2029.pdf

Ghana Immigration Service. (n.d.). Command Post and Operations Directorate. https://gis.gov.gh/command-post-and-operations/

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. (2024). Quarterly Investment Report: Fourth Quarter 2023. https://www.gipc.gov.gh/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Q4-2023-Quarterly-Investment-Report-Final-08022024.pdf

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. (2025). Quarterly Investment Report: Fourth Quarter 2024. https://gipc.gov.gh/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Q4-2024-Investment-Report.pdf

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority. (2023, December 15). Tema Port to Become First Port of Call in West Africa. https://www.ghanaports.gov.gh/media/news-details/474/QGQ7DLGFPJY/Tema-Port-to-Become-First-Port-of-Call-in-West-Africa

Ghana Tourism Authority. (2025). Ghana Tourism Report 2024. https://ghana.travel/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/FINAL-2024-tourism-report-final.pdf

Ghana Travel. (2024, November 30). Ghana waives pre-approval visa-on-arrival requirement for 'December in GH 2024'. https://ghana.travel/ghana-waives-pre-approval-visa-on-arrival-requirement-for-december-in-gh-2024/

International Monetary Fund. (2026). Ghana. https://www.imf.org/en/Countries/GHA

Ministry of Finance. (2025). 2025 Programme Based Budget Estimates: Ministry of the Interior. https://www.mofep.gov.gh/sites/default/files/pbb-estimates/2025/2025-PBB-MoI.pdf

Ministry of the Interior. (2024, November 20). 524 African diasporas granted Ghanaian citizenship. https://www.mint.gov.gh/524-african-diasporas-granted-ghanaian-citizenship/

World Bank. (2025). Ghana 9th Economic Update: Addressing Labor Market Challenges and Opportunities in Ghana's Economic Landscape. https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/099081225120527212/pdf/P181231-d65d2712-ab9a-46c3-ba22-ec2aa5f9f2c1.pdf