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Service vs. Self-Interest: The Kennedy Brothers and Ghana’s Leadership Crisis

Feature Article Service vs. Self-Interest: The Kennedy Brothers and Ghana’s Leadership Crisis
TUE, 24 MAR 2026

History reminds us that leadership is not about privilege — it is about sacrifice. The Kennedy brothers of America embodied this truth. Joseph Kennedy Jr. gave his life in war before he could begin his public work. John F. Kennedy gave his in Dallas before he could finish what he started. Robert Kennedy gave his in Los Angeles before he could begin what he dreamed. Three brothers, three lives cut short, all united by one conviction: that service to country is the highest calling.

Their story is not just about tragedy — it is about what happens when leaders refuse to stop believing their nation can be better.

The Ghanaian Contrast
Comparatively, Ghana has witnessed a different kind of family legacy — one not of sacrifice, but of self-interest. Instead of service, we have endured a looting brigade: Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko, and others. Where the Kennedy brothers gave their lives, our leaders have taken from the people. Where the Kennedys believed in justice and compassion, our political elite have too often believed in entitlement and exploitation.

This contrast is not merely rhetorical. It is the lived reality of Ghanaians facing economic hardship, corruption, and broken promises.

Consequences of Looting Leadership

  • Erosion of Trust: Citizens no longer believe government serves them.
  • Economic Strangulation: Mismanagement and corruption have deepened poverty.
  • Moral Collapse: Public office is seen as a gateway to wealth, not service.

Recommendations for Renewal
1. Demand Accountability: Citizens must insist on transparency in government spending and contracts.

2. Empower Civic Voices: Media, civil society, and ordinary citizens must continue to expose corruption.

3. Raise New Leaders: Ghana needs leaders who see service as sacrifice, not self-enrichment.

4. Institutional Reform: Strengthen anti-corruption agencies and protect them from political interference.

5. Youth Mobilization: The next generation must be taught that leadership is duty, not privilege.

A Call to Action
The Kennedy brothers remind us that leadership can be noble, courageous, and compassionate. Ghana’s current reality reminds us of what happens when leadership is corrupted by greed.

The unfinished work of justice, equality, and service is ours to carry. We must rise to demand leaders who embody sacrifice, not selfishness. We must refuse to normalize corruption. We must insist that Ghana can be better.

The Kennedy brothers gave their lives believing in a better America. Ghanaians must live their lives believing in a better Ghana.

Service is the highest calling. Let us answer it.

After the Looting
Today, after looting and destroying the economy of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta seeks refuge in the almighty United States — the same nation that preaches strong and independent governance, human rights, and accountability. Yet now, America shelters him under the banner of “political persecution.”

This is hypocrisy laid bare. The very country that demands transparency abroad protects corruption when it suits its interests. Ghana deserves better. Our people deserve leaders who serve, not plunder. Our nation deserves justice, not excuses.

Quotations for Reflection

  • “The price of apathy towards public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” — Plato
  • “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
  • “The world suffers a lot. Not because of the violence of bad people, but because of the silence of good people.” — Napoleon Bonaparte

A Prayer for Mother Ghana
Almighty God,
We lift our nation before You.
Cleanse Ghana of corruption and greed.
Raise leaders who serve with humility, courage, and compassion.

Protect the poor, the vulnerable, and the voiceless.

Grant us wisdom to demand accountability,

Strength to resist injustice,
And unity to build a nation worthy of its promise.

Amen.
✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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