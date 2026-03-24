Service vs. Self-Interest: The Kennedy Brothers and Ghana’s Leadership Crisis

History reminds us that leadership is not about privilege — it is about sacrifice. The Kennedy brothers of America embodied this truth. Joseph Kennedy Jr. gave his life in war before he could begin his public work. John F. Kennedy gave his in Dallas before he could finish what he started. Robert Kennedy gave his in Los Angeles before he could begin what he dreamed. Three brothers, three lives cut short, all united by one conviction: that service to country is the highest calling.

Their story is not just about tragedy — it is about what happens when leaders refuse to stop believing their nation can be better.

The Ghanaian Contrast

Comparatively, Ghana has witnessed a different kind of family legacy — one not of sacrifice, but of self-interest. Instead of service, we have endured a looting brigade: Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko, and others. Where the Kennedy brothers gave their lives, our leaders have taken from the people. Where the Kennedys believed in justice and compassion, our political elite have too often believed in entitlement and exploitation.

This contrast is not merely rhetorical. It is the lived reality of Ghanaians facing economic hardship, corruption, and broken promises.

Consequences of Looting Leadership

Erosion of Trust: Citizens no longer believe government serves them.

Citizens no longer believe government serves them. Economic Strangulation : Mismanagement and corruption have deepened poverty.

: Mismanagement and corruption have deepened poverty. Moral Collapse: Public office is seen as a gateway to wealth, not service.

Recommendations for Renewal

1. Demand Accountability: Citizens must insist on transparency in government spending and contracts.

2. Empower Civic Voices: Media, civil society, and ordinary citizens must continue to expose corruption.

3. Raise New Leaders: Ghana needs leaders who see service as sacrifice, not self-enrichment.

4. Institutional Reform: Strengthen anti-corruption agencies and protect them from political interference.

5. Youth Mobilization: The next generation must be taught that leadership is duty, not privilege.

A Call to Action

The Kennedy brothers remind us that leadership can be noble, courageous, and compassionate. Ghana’s current reality reminds us of what happens when leadership is corrupted by greed.

The unfinished work of justice, equality, and service is ours to carry. We must rise to demand leaders who embody sacrifice, not selfishness. We must refuse to normalize corruption. We must insist that Ghana can be better.

The Kennedy brothers gave their lives believing in a better America. Ghanaians must live their lives believing in a better Ghana.

Service is the highest calling. Let us answer it.

After the Looting

Today, after looting and destroying the economy of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta seeks refuge in the almighty United States — the same nation that preaches strong and independent governance, human rights, and accountability. Yet now, America shelters him under the banner of “political persecution.”

This is hypocrisy laid bare. The very country that demands transparency abroad protects corruption when it suits its interests. Ghana deserves better. Our people deserve leaders who serve, not plunder. Our nation deserves justice, not excuses.

Quotations for Reflection

“The price of apathy towards public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” — Plato

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

“The world suffers a lot. Not because of the violence of bad people, but because of the silence of good people.” — Napoleon Bonaparte

A Prayer for Mother Ghana

Almighty God,

We lift our nation before You.

Cleanse Ghana of corruption and greed.

Raise leaders who serve with humility, courage, and compassion.

Protect the poor, the vulnerable, and the voiceless.

Grant us wisdom to demand accountability,

Strength to resist injustice,

And unity to build a nation worthy of its promise.

Amen.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]