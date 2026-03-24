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Effutu NPP Constituency Organiser buried

  Tue, 24 Mar 2026
General News EffutuNPP ConstituencyOrganiserburied
TUE, 24 MAR 2026

The mortal remains of Adamu Murtala Mohammed, Effutu Constituency Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been laid to rest at Kpando Kofe in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The burial service took place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, and was followed by the final Adua prayers on Monday, March 23, marking the climax of Islamic funeral rites for the deceased.

The Adua prayers were attended by key party officials, including the Effutu Constituency Second Vice Chairman, Communications Officer, Deputy Nasara Organiser, and Deputy Organiser, as well as representatives from the Akan Constituency.

The Akan NPP delegation was led by the First Vice-Chairperson, Madam Justine Abena Okyerewaa-Okyere, and included Abdul Sataru Merigah, Frank Adjei-Worlanyo, Kafui Kwadade-Cardigah, Bashiru Sabtiu, Sulemana Mahazu Gawuzu, among others.

Party faithful from both the Effutu and Akan constituencies gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects and participate in the final rites.

The Adua, an important Islamic tradition, was performed to offer prayers for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.

Both constituencies had earlier supported the bereaved family with cash donations as a gesture of solidarity.

Following the ceremony, the Effutu delegation departed for Winneba and expressed appreciation to their Akan counterparts for the warm reception. They indicated that the gesture would be duly reported to Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu and Minority Leader.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the Effutu Constituency Communications Officer, Mr Ellis Otabil, described the death of Mr Mohammed as a significant loss to the party, noting his dedication and commitment to strengthening the constituency.

“He was instrumental in turning things around for the party and was always dependable in challenging times. His passing will undoubtedly leave a vacuum in the Effutu Constituency,” he said.

On behalf of the Akan Constituency executives, Mr Frank Adjei-Worlanyo, Akan NPP Communications Officer, expressed gratitude to all party members and sympathisers who contributed to the success of the funeral and supported the bereaved family.

GNA

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