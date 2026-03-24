Medical report confirms UENR level 400 student died of organophosphate poisoning 

A medical report from the Sunyani Teaching Hospital has confirmed that Godfred Akomaning, a Level 400 student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), died from organophosphate poisoning.

Organophosphate poisoning is a type of chemical poisoning that happens when a person is exposed to organophosphates—chemicals commonly found in some pesticides and insecticides.

The report indicated that the late Akomaning, who was pursuing a BSc in Petroleum Engineering, was receiving treatment at the facility on Saturday, March 21, 2026, before his death.

This was contained in a statement issued by the university and signed by Mr Alfred Ohenenana Appiah, Deputy Registrar and Head of the University Relations Office. The statement noted that the family of the deceased had been duly informed of the tragic incident.

It added that the body has since been deposited at the Sefwi Anwiaso Community Hospital mortuary.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the university management expressed deep sorrow and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The statement further indicated that management would conduct investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death and provide updates to the media and the public once all facts are established.

It reaffirmed the university's commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and supportive environment for students and staff.

GNA