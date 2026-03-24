ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 24 Mar 2026 Social News

Medical report confirms UENR level 400 student died of organophosphate poisoning 

  Tue, 24 Mar 2026
Medical report confirms UENR level 400 student died of organophosphate poisoning

A medical report from the Sunyani Teaching Hospital has confirmed that Godfred Akomaning, a Level 400 student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), died from organophosphate poisoning.

Organophosphate poisoning is a type of chemical poisoning that happens when a person is exposed to organophosphates—chemicals commonly found in some pesticides and insecticides.

The report indicated that the late Akomaning, who was pursuing a BSc in Petroleum Engineering, was receiving treatment at the facility on Saturday, March 21, 2026, before his death.

This was contained in a statement issued by the university and signed by Mr Alfred Ohenenana Appiah, Deputy Registrar and Head of the University Relations Office. The statement noted that the family of the deceased had been duly informed of the tragic incident.

It added that the body has since been deposited at the Sefwi Anwiaso Community Hospital mortuary.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the university management expressed deep sorrow and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The statement further indicated that management would conduct investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death and provide updates to the media and the public once all facts are established.

It reaffirmed the university's commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and supportive environment for students and staff.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

STC bus swept away by heavy floodwaters at Achimota–Abofu STC bus swept away by heavy floodwaters at Achimota–Abofu

3 hours ago

NPP disqualifies five aspirants in Sunyani East Constituencyexecutive elections NPP disqualifies five aspirants in Sunyani East Constituency executive elections

3 hours ago

Nothing justifies violence against migrants — South Africa President on June 30 protests Nothing justifies violence against migrants — South Africa President on June 30 ...

3 hours ago

NADMO official urges Interior Ministry to declare emergency holiday amid flooding NADMO official urges Interior Ministry to declare emergency holiday amid floodin...

3 hours ago

Stay where you are until Monday floods conditions improve — Interior Ministry Stay where you are until Monday floods conditions improve — Interior Ministry

3 hours ago

Tse Addo Flooding: 15 children and infant rescued by boat after heavy rains Tse Addo Flooding: 15 children and infant rescued by boat after heavy rains

3 hours ago

Awutu Senya East Education Directorate suspends classes over flooding Awutu Senya East Education Directorate suspends classes over flooding

4 hours ago

Health Ministry warns of Cholera risk following flooding Health Ministry warns of Cholera risk following flooding

4 hours ago

Ghana School of Law delays start of examinations over Accra heavy flooding Ghana School of Law delays start of examinations over Accra heavy flooding

4 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Osahen Afenyo-Markin accuses NDC of using GoldBod to promote illegal mining

Just in....
body-container-line