Govt raises GH₵3.26 billion in treasury bill auction amid strong demand

The Government of Ghana has raised GH₵3.26 billion in its latest Treasury Bill auction, supported by robust investor demand.

Results released by the Bank of Ghana show that total bids reached GH₵3.73 billion across the 91 day, 182 day, and 364-day instruments under Tender 1999 held on March 19, 2026.

The 91-day bill attracted the highest interest, receiving GH₵2.23 billion in bids, out of which GH₵1.77 billion was accepted.

The 182-day bill recorded GH₵667.12 million in tenders, with the entire amount accepted.

Likewise, the 364 day bill saw bids of GH₵831.41 million, all of which were taken up.

According to the central bank, the weighted average interest rates for the week ending March 27, 2026, stood at 4.7252 per cent for the 91 day bill, 6.5655 per cent for the 182 day bill, and 8.7448 per cent for the 364 day bill.

GNA