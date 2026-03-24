U.S. University Cancels Honorary Doctorate for John Dramani Mahama Amid Controversy

A planned honorary doctorate for Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has been cancelled by Lincoln University, sparking debate both in Ghana and internationally over politics, human rights, and academic recognition.

A planned honorary doctorate for Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has been cancelled by Lincoln University, sparking debate both in Ghana and internationally over politics, human rights, and academic recognition.

The university had scheduled to honor Mahama for his leadership and contributions to governance and development. However, the decision was reversed shortly before the ceremony, following internal concerns raised by members of the university community.

Reasons Behind the Cancellation

According to reports, the withdrawal was linked to concerns about Mahama’s perceived stance on Ghana’s controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely discussed as an anti-LGBTQ+ law. The issue has drawn global attention, with critics arguing that the legislation undermines the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Some faculty, students, and stakeholders reportedly questioned whether honoring a political figure associated directly or indirectly with such legislation aligned with the university’s values on inclusion and human rights.

Mixed Reactions

The cancellation has triggered mixed reactions:

Supporters of the decision argue that universities must uphold principles of equality and should carefully consider whom they honor.

Critics, including voices from Ghana, say the move was unfair and poorly timed, noting that the decision came after preparations for the event were already far advanced.

Ghana’s diplomatic representatives in the United States have also expressed disappointment, suggesting that concerns should have been addressed earlier through dialogue rather than a last-minute withdrawal.

Clarifying the Narrative

Social media discussions have, in some cases, mischaracterized the situation. Claims that the honor was withdrawn because Mahama is “pro-LGBT+” are inaccurate. Instead, the controversy centers on how his political position or perceived position relates to Ghana’s ongoing debate over LGBTQ+ rights legislation.

Broader Implications

The incident highlights the growing intersection between global politics and academic institutions. Universities increasingly face pressure to ensure that honorary recognitions reflect their institutional values, particularly on issues such as human rights and social justice.

For Ghana, the development adds another dimension to international scrutiny surrounding its proposed legislation and the positions taken by its political leaders.

Conclusion

While the cancellation of the honorary doctorate for John Dramani Mahama has generated controversy, it also underscores a larger global conversation: how institutions balance recognition, political complexity, and evolving social values in an interconnected world.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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