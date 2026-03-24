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'Lincoln University should be ashamed' — Sam George on withdrawal of Mahama’s honour

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Lincoln University should be ashamed — Sam George on withdrawal of Mahama’s honour
TUE, 24 MAR 2026

Lead sponsor of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-gay bill, Samuel Nartey George has criticised Lincoln University in the United States.

This comes after the university withdrew plans to confer an honorary doctorate on President John Dramani Mahama, citing concerns over his perceived stance on Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The decision was made just days before the scheduled conferment on Thursday, March 26.

The honour was intended to recognise Mahama’s leadership and advocacy for reparative justice on the global stage.

In a statement issued from Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, March 24, the Embassy of Ghana in the United States said all preparations for the visit had been completed following extensive engagement between both parties.

“It is therefore both surprising and regrettable that, just hours ago, the Embassy received a communication from the University indicating that concerns had been raised by a group regarding President Mahama’s perceived position on Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill,” the statement read in part.

In a social media post on the same day, Sam George praised the President for not trading Ghanaian values for the honour.

The Ningo Prampram MP and Minister for Communications told the university to “bow their heads in shame.”

“Our values cannot be diluted and bought by sinister forces on the prowl. The folks at Lincoln University should bow their heads in shame. We are a proud nation and no one should think they can dictate what happens in our nation,” he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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