GIS manages 2.8 million passenger smooth entries, exits in a year under Amadu Basintale-led reforms

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has processed over 2.8 million passenger movements across the country's borders within a year under the leadership of its Comptroller-General, Samuel Basintale Amadu.

The figure covers entries and exits through air, land and sea points, reflecting increased activity and improved operational efficiency.

The development follows Mr Amadu’s appointment in March 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama who tasked him to lead a transformation agenda within the Service.

“The Service efficiently managed over 2.8 million passenger movements across Ghana’s air, land, and sea entry points without major incidents,” the statement read in part.

It added that the performance supported national economic activities, including tourism and cross-border trade, particularly during the festive season.

“This performance played a key role in supporting national initiatives such as the ‘2025 December in Ghana’ tourism initiative, which recorded increased international arrivals,” the statement noted.

The GIS further reported revenue of over GH¢546 million within the same period, driven largely by reforms in visa and permit processing.

The Service also highlighted improvements in enforcement, including arrests, seizures of contraband and increased intelligence-led operations, as part of efforts to strengthen border control.

The reforms, backed by digitalisation and inter-agency collaboration, have repositioned the Service as a more responsive and efficient institution in managing migration and safeguarding national security, the statement noted.