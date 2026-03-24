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Tue, 24 Mar 2026 Headlines

Ghana Immigration Service records GH¢546m revenue, major gains under Amadu Basintale leadership

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
The Comptroller-General of GIS, Samuel Basintale AmaduThe Comptroller-General of GIS, Samuel Basintale Amadu

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has recorded over GH¢546 million in revenue within a year under the leadership of its Comptroller-General, Samuel Basintale Amadu.

Mr Amadu was appointed in March 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama to lead the transformation of the Service.

The gains come amid a broader reform agenda focused on strengthening border security, improving operational efficiency and modernising service delivery.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Department on Monday, March 23, the Service said the revenue growth was largely driven by reforms in visa and permit processing.

“Over the past year, GIS generated more than GH¢546 million in revenue, largely driven by reforms in visa and permit processing. A total of 186,959 permits and visas were issued representing a 32.5 per cent increase over the previous year,” the statement read in part.

The Service also processed over 2.8 million passenger movements across Ghana’s entry points without major incident, supporting national initiatives such as increased tourism inflows.

The GIS further reported significant enforcement successes, including seizures of smuggled goods, narcotics and ammunition, as well as arrests linked to immigration-related offences.

“These operations reflect growing effectiveness in disrupting illicit trade networks,” the statement noted.

The Service further disclosed that 3,533 individuals were arrested following over 7,200 facility inspections, adding that 28 convictions have been secured out of 29 prosecuted cases.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kwame | 3/24/2026 4:21:52 PM

Congratulations! This is the kind of government that gives the people hope for a better future.

Comments2
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