Northern regional police arrest 77 in Tamale and Savelugu anti-drug operation

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested 77 suspects in a coordinated anti-drug operation conducted in Tamale and Savelugu.

The special exercise, carried out by the Police Special Operations Team known as “Red Maria,” took place on Monday, March 23, 2026, at about 9:30 p.m., involving 33 officers.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by the Ghana Police Service to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the region.

According to the police, the team targeted identified drug hotspots, beginning at Lamashegu where one suspect was arrested. Officers then proceeded to the Aboabo Market area, where another individual was picked up with a powdered substance suspected to be cocaine.

Acting on further intelligence, the team moved to NOBISCO, where an alleged supplier was arrested. However, a search of his residence did not yield any incriminating evidence.

The operation was subsequently extended to Savelugu, where a major raid on a known drug peddling enclave led to the arrest of 74 additional suspects.

During the exercise, police retrieved several items, including seven motorbikes, a Toyota Camry vehicle, quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and 10 sachets of Tramadol.

All 77 suspects are currently in custody assisting with investigations. Authorities say those found culpable will be prosecuted.

The Northern Regional Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling drug-related offences and maintaining public safety, while urging residents to support its efforts by providing timely and credible information.