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Manhyia South constituency gears-up for Soloku festival

By Enock Akonnor
Social News Manhyia South constituency gears-up for Soloku festival
TUE, 24 MAR 2026

Excitement is building in Manhyia South Constituency as the inaugural Soloku Festival is set to make its debut, promising to celebrate culture, promote unity, and drive economic growth in the region.

The festival details were officially unveiled today in Kumasi at the Jofel Catering Restaurant by the Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, who described the event as a “game-changer” for the constituency.

He emphasized that the festival aims to attract tourists, revive abandoned hotels, and create new income opportunities for residents.

“The Soloku Festival will bring people together, boost local businesses, and strengthen our community,” Hon. Baffour Awuah told the media, citing the world-famous Notting Hill Carnival in England as a model for how cultural events can drive tourism and revenue.

The festival will feature a variety of activities, including food competitions, drafting contests, tug-of-war, traditional games, and a street procession led by the Soloku band through neighbouring constituencies to raise awareness and encourage participation.

Program Organizer Serwaah Kobi Osisiadan added that the festival is designed to transcend political affiliations and promote peace, unity, and harmony among residents of Manhyia South and the wider Ashanti Region.

Organizers are optimistic that the Soloku Festival will become a signature event on the Ashanti Region’s cultural calendar, drawing visitors from across Ghana and beyond while showcasing the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of the constituency.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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