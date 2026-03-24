Prepare now or risk losses – Akatsi South GMet Director warns

The Municipal Director of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) in Akatsi South, Mike Afu, has issued a strong warning to farmers and residents to brace for intensified rainfall within the first two weeks of April.

Speaking on Ewe24 TV, Mr. Afu noted that although rains began modestly in March, they are expected to increase significantly across Akatsi and the southern belt in the coming days.

Rains to Intensify, Flood Risks Loom

According to Mr. Afu, the southern part of Ghana—particularly low‑lying communities in Akatsi—faces a heightened risk of waterlogging and localized flooding as rainfall activity picks up.

“The rains will become more frequent and heavier from April to August. Farmers must not take this lightly,” he cautioned.

He added that the season may feature heavy downpours followed by short dry spells, a pattern that could disrupt planting schedules and reduce crop yields if farmers fail to plan adequately.

Farmers Urged to Act Immediately

The GMet Director stressed that early preparation is essential to preventing losses. He advised farmers to:

Create proper drainage systems around their farms

Prepare their fields ahead of the rainy season

Avoid cultivating in flood‑prone areas

Adopt climate‑smart agricultural practices

Pay close attention to weather forecasts and advisories

“If farmers prepare well, the rains will help them. If not, it could lead to serious losses,” he warned.

A Season of Opportunity and Risk

While the expected rains could boost agricultural productivity, Mr. Afu emphasized that poor planning—combined with increasing climate variability—could turn the season into a major challenge for households that depend on farming.

Climate Variability a Growing Concern

His remarks come at a time when Ghana continues to experience unpredictable weather patterns, with rainfall becoming more erratic and intense. These shifts pose growing risks to food security and livelihoods, especially in vulnerable communities like Akatsi.

As the rainy season approaches, Mr. Afu’s message is clear: prepare now, or risk losing everything when the skies open.

By Emmanuel Gameli Dovia

Climate/Environmental Journalist