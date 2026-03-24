Dear critical reader, in this AI era—an age brimming with unprecedented possibilities for human progress—a world in which peace truly reigns is priceless. It is a state of being that benefits all the Leviathans of our biosphere, and one that ordinary people across the globe increasingly and unmistakably desire. War, by contrast, is not only devastating in human terms; it is economically ruinous, saddling societies with debt burdens that impoverish hundreds of millions and rob future generations of opportunity.

The numbers speak for themselves. Global military spending is projected to reach $2.5 trillion in 2025, with a further 8.1% increase expected in 2026, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Meanwhile, 318 million people are expected to face acute hunger in 2026, with 41 million in Emergency or worse (IPC Phase 4+), as reported by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA). Ending world hunger would cost less than 1% of global military expenditure—approximately $93 billion annually.

Consider the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan, which have displaced millions and caused billions in damages. Their ripple effects extend far beyond their borders: food shortages, energy crises, and inflationary pressures now affect countries with no direct link to the fighting. Even Ghana’s cocoa farmers feel the strain, grappling with rising fertiliser costs driven by global instability.

Too often, these conflicts are sustained by leaders who prioritise power over people. In 2025, Transparency International reported that 80% of countries experiencing active conflict were led by governments scoring poorly on accountability and transparency. This correlation is no coincidence.

Yet there are glimmers of hope. In 2025, the UN General Assembly adopted a landmark resolution promoting peaceful dispute resolution—with all 193 member states voting in favour. This rare moment of unanimity demonstrates that nations can choose cooperation over confrontation.

But resolutions alone are not enough. We must demand more from our leaders. It is time to redirect global resources away from instruments of destruction and toward people‑centred development. Peace is not a naïve aspiration; it is an achievable goal, even in the face of adversity.

The question is no longer whether peace is possible. It is whether we are willing to insist on it.