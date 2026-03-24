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Unruly youth on motorbikes carrying corpse to Awudome assault Police officer

  Tue, 24 Mar 2026
Social News The assaulted cop and the motorbike used by one of the suspects
TUE, 24 MAR 2026
The assaulted cop and the motorbike used by one of the suspects

Some unruly youth last Thursday descended upon an officer of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) at the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange in Accra.

An eyewitness said they appeared to be on their way to bury a deceased person when the incident occurred.

They were facing oncoming traffic in a manner which posed danger to themselves and others, whereupon the officer advised them to change course.

Angry with the officer, one of them was overheard saying in Hausa “Karimu buga shi”, to wit “beat him”. The order was swiftly carried out as the cop was assaulted, leaving his white MTTD tunic visibly ruffled.

A differing version had it that they were rather returning home after a burial at the nearby Awudome Public Cemetery when the incident occurred.

The video recording of the incident had social media activists passing unfavourable remarks about the unruly conduct of Zongo youth, especially when they are en route to the cemetery for burials.

One of the comments was about why persons who have just completed a month-long period of fasting would engage in such undisciplined behaviour.

The registration number of one of the motorbikes belonging to a suspect in the assault reads M-26-GR 1024. This, coupled with the security cameras in the vicinity, would enable investigators to zoom in on the suspects.

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