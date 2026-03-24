Korle-Bu doctors raise alarm over overcrowding, 'no bed syndrome' at Emergency Unit

The Korle-Bu Doctors Association has sounded the alarm over deteriorating conditions at the Accident and Emergency Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, citing severe overcrowding, risks to patient safety, and rising medico legal concerns.

In a statement signed by Dr Asare Offei, Dr Joojo Nyamekye Baldoo, and Dr Nan Martekuor Vanderpuye, the association said recent administrative directives have triggered a surge in patient admissions far beyond the facility’s physical space and available personnel.

Despite these challenges, KODA noted that doctors continue to uphold the “no bed” policy, ensuring that emergency cases are not turned away, even though this has forced care to be delivered under difficult and non ideal conditions.

The association warned that overcrowding is undermining infection control measures, delaying urgent interventions, and increasing the likelihood of medical errors. It added that treating patients in hallways, on chairs, and on the floor exposes doctors to potential legal risks in the event of complications or adverse outcomes.

KODA further highlighted the toll on healthcare workers, pointing to burnout, exhaustion, and mental strain, as well as physical risks such as spinal injuries resulting from prolonged bending and awkward postures while attending to patients.

The association also addressed a recent visit by the Minister of Health to the emergency unit on March 21, 2026, which followed a viral video showing patients being treated in overcrowded conditions.

According to KODA, the situation observed during the visit did not fully represent the usual state of the facility, explaining that it is standard practice to make temporary adjustments ahead of such high level visits. The group stressed that confronting the actual conditions is critical to finding lasting solutions.

On the broader challenges, KODA said the “no bed syndrome” extends beyond limited space, noting that even an increase in bed capacity would not immediately resolve the crisis due to shortages in healthcare personnel.

It also raised concerns about weaknesses in the referral system, explaining that many lower level facilities lack the capacity to manage cases and continue to refer patients to Korle Bu, quickly overwhelming any additional capacity created.

The association called on the Ministry of Health Ghana and hospital management to take responsibility for the situation and work toward sustainable solutions rather than shifting blame.

In response to the crisis, KODA has directed its members to strictly adhere to professional standards, including documenting clinical conditions in patient records, especially where care is delivered under sub optimal circumstances, and formally reporting instances of overcrowding and resource shortages.

It also urged members to maintain high professional standards and avoid unsafe practices despite the pressures.

KODA is demanding urgent action from management, including a review of the referral system in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service, provision of adequate logistics and temporary clinical spaces, and clear legal protection and administrative support for staff working under current conditions.

While acknowledging some recent interventions aimed at easing the pressure, the association emphasised that only long term, systemic reforms will address the crisis. It noted that recommendations have already been made by the Ghana Medical Association and other stakeholders, and called for the political will to implement them.