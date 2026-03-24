High Court rejects bid to halt trial of Gifty Oware Mensah over witness disclosure dispute

The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application by lawyers for Gifty Oware-Mensah, former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, seeking to suspend her criminal trial pending the outcome of an appeal against an earlier order requiring her to provide a list of witnesses.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, during a case management conference. The directive aligns with standard criminal trial procedures, which require the prosecution to disclose evidence it intends to rely on, while the defence may be asked to indicate potential witnesses.

Oware-Mensah’s legal team, led by Gary Nimako-Marfo, argued that the order violates her constitutional right to the presumption of innocence, which they described as a fundamental principle of Ghana’s criminal justice system.

The defence has already lodged an appeal at the Court of Appeal Ghana, seeking to overturn the directive. While that appeal is pending, they requested the High Court to stay proceedings, but the application was refused.

A second application for a stay of proceedings has since been filed, tied to another pending appeal on the same issue.

The defence also asked the trial judge to refer the constitutional question to the Supreme Court of Ghana, but that request was declined. An appeal has been filed against that refusal, alongside a renewed attempt to halt the trial.

The court noted that not all parties had been properly served with the latest application and has adjourned the case to April 15 to allow for proper service to be completed.

Oware-Mensah has been linked to a scandal involving the creation of ghost names in the National Service Authority database, allegedly leading to financial losses exceeding GH¢38 million to the state.

She was formally charged on October 22, 2026, on five counts, including willfully causing financial loss to the state, theft, money laundering, and using public office for personal gain.

Prosecutors allege that during her tenure, she created about 9,934 fictitious national service personnel and improperly benefited from monthly allowances paid to these non-existent entries.

Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine has stated that the alleged scheme resulted in losses of more than GH¢38 million to the government.