Minority demands full details of Big Push road contracts

The Minority in Parliament is calling on the government to release full details of all contracts awarded under the ‘Big Push’ road infrastructure programme, stressing that greater transparency is necessary to strengthen accountability.

The demand follows a report by The Fourth Estate, which raised concerns about procurement practices, particularly the extensive use of sole sourcing and possible cost inflation in the award of contracts.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, March 24, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Roads and Transportation Committee and MP for Akim Swedru, acknowledged that the Big Push initiative has the potential to improve national connectivity and open up major economic corridors if properly resourced and effectively implemented.

However, he noted that recent revelations have intensified public concern, making it necessary for the government to provide immediate clarification.

He stressed that publishing complete contract information, including contractor identities, scope of work, and unit cost per kilometre, is key to restoring public confidence and ensuring accountability in infrastructure delivery.

“We strongly believe that the government must, as a matter of urgency, publish the full details of these contracts. This will give Ghanaians the opportunity to independently assess the policy and promote transparency in the execution of the programme,” he said.

According to the Fourth Estate report, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, oversaw 81 sole-sourced contracts valued at more than GHS73 billion within seven months.

In response, Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gold Board, has defended the government’s use of sole sourcing for major road projects under the Big Push programme, rejecting claims of abuse and inflated costs.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, he insisted that there is “not a scintilla of evidence” to support allegations of wrongdoing, adding that all sole-sourced contracts were awarded in line with due process and received the required approvals.

He further stated that the contracts went through Public Procurement Authority clearance and Value for Money assessments, noting that no irregularities were identified in the process.