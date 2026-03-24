Are Africans really racists?

On social media much has been discussed about racism, whites against blacks and blacks against whites.

Nick Engbi:” Karl relax, when I return home to Lagos my own people will charge me more as they can smell my money from Bremen in Germany.”

My wife:” Please my love, hide behind the bush. If the Taxi Driver sees you he will charge us double. And always remember, even you know the correct prices, never go to Makola market. We will pay double. Never forget what the Landlady in Greda Estate said to me: if a white man came, she would double the rent, the reason we did not rent that three bedroom house.”

People regardless of colour and race are different and have talents and failures. To put the right person at the right time in the right spot based entirely on qualification is the difference between victory and losing the game. Any coach responsible for team games like football, baseball and rugby knows about this simple truth. In Team Sports colour, race, religion, citizenship or social background does not matter at all. Victory is all that matters.

In politics in Africa the same spirit does not apply. While in some white societies like Germany immigrants made German citizens are MPs or local Ministers no white migrants in Africa would be made MP, Minister or President (former French President Sarkozy was an immigrant from Hungry).

What applies to sports in Africa does not apply to politics and the question might be asked “Why not?” To let a white individual run the affairs of the nation for four years, watch him perform, when happy, extend his mandate otherwise send him home.

Madness thinking?

Really? Let's consult history. Queen Elizabeth I and her half sister Mary had no children. When both were dead King George I installed the House of Windsor into the UK. King George I was Duke of Lüneburg and Braunschweig before asked to become King of the UK.

In Denmark, Norway and Sweden many Kings came from Germany; even important to note these countries were not German colonies nor part of the 1000 years long lasting Holy Roman Empire of German Descent following the Roman Empire on the European continent. Several dozens of Germans were asked to be Kings in Scandinavia as the people had called for them.

What in history was possible why should it not be possible in Africa as well? Is it because the race debate would come in a debate which will not last as wise Africans will be praised for their wisdom of correct choices made.