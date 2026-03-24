Minority caucus criticises NDC gov’t’s delay in reintroducing road tolls

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over delays in reintroducing road tolls, calling the move a sign of policy inconsistency.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, March 24, Ranking Member on the Roads and Highways Committee, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, said the delay hampers efforts to maintain roads and sustain a critical revenue stream.

He noted that the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration had put measures in place to modernize toll collection before leaving office.

“Indeed, an agreement had already been laid before the last Parliament as part of the process to operationalize the new system.

“The current government strongly criticized the previous administration to suspend the road toll collection and promised Ghanaians that road tolls will be reintroduced under a new framework,” he said.

The Akim Swedru MP added that 15 months into the NDC administration, there has been no visible commencement of the reintroduction process.

“This continual delay raises questions regarding the government’s policy consistency and revenue mobilization strategy for road maintenance.

“The failure to continue and complete the modernization process has not only delayed a critical revenue stream, but also raises questions regarding government policy consistency,” he stressed.

The Minority Caucus is urging the government to expedite the process and ensure that road tolling is reintroduced under a modern, technology-driven framework to support sustainable road development.