Fake Ghana Card numbers were accepted in previous SIM registration — Sam George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has revealed major flaws in Ghana’s previous SIM registration exercise.

According to him, some Ghana Card numbers were falsely verified.

The earlier registration, conducted between 2021 and 2023, was meant to link SIM cards to Ghana Card holders through self-registration and biometric verification.

The Ministry has announced a fresh exercise beginning in June to correct these loopholes and strengthen the fight against mobile money fraud.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Tuesday, March 24, Sam George said, “All the person needed was a valid Ghana card number… I can create 20 more fake cards that the system will accept. That’s why we cannot just migrate the old data onto a new database.”

He explained that the previous system only linked the Ghana Card number to SIMs without verifying biometric ownership, making it possible for fraudsters to exploit the process.

“The only thing on your Ghana card that makes it a unique identifier, it’s not the number, it’s the biometrics, either your fingerprints… or the facial contours, which the NIA took. And that’s what we’ve chosen to do,” he added.

The minister stressed that the fresh registration will involve full biometric verification to ensure each SIM is properly linked to an authenticated Ghana Card holder, preventing duplication and protecting citizens from fraud.