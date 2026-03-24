Most critics of upcoming SIM registration are victims of MoMo fraud — Sam George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has defended the need for a fresh SIM registration exercise.

He says the exercise is critical to tackling mobile money-related fraud.

The country’s previous SIM re-registration, carried out between 2021 and 2023, required linking SIM cards to the Ghana Card through self-registration and biometric verification.

The Ministry has scheduled a new exercise for June, citing technical lapses in the earlier process that could compromise national security.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Tuesday, March 24, the minister observed that many critics of the new exercise have themselves fallen victim to mobile money fraud.

“Some of the very people who I have seen on social media say we shouldn’t do the registration, [are] people I have seen complain about mobile money fraud,” he stated.

Sam George revealed that the previous system had flaws that allowed multiple fake Ghana Cards to be linked to SIMs, making it impossible to verify ownership accurately.

“All the person needed was a valid Ghana card number… I can create 20 more fake cards that the system will accept. That’s why we cannot just migrate the old data onto a new database,” he added.

The minister emphasized that the fresh registration will involve full biometric verification, including fingerprints and facial recognition, ensuring that every SIM is linked to a truly authenticated Ghana Card holder.

He said the exercise is necessary not only for improving national security but also for protecting Ghanaians from further financial fraud.