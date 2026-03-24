ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama’s anti-sole sourcing pledge breached in Big Push contracts — Kwadwo Poku

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics Mahama’s anti-sole sourcing pledge breached in Big Push contracts — Kwadwo Poku
TUE, 24 MAR 2026 1

A member of the New Patriotic Party communications team, Kwadwo Poku, has accused the Roads and Highways Ministry of breaching President John Dramani Mahama’s stance against sole-sourced contracts.

His comments follow a report by The Fourth Estate which alleged that the Ministry awarded 81 sole-sourced contracts within seven months, valued at over GH¢73 billion.

The report criticised the National Democratic Congress government for resorting to sole sourcing despite previously opposing the practice while in opposition.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, March 24, Mr Poku said the development contradicts the President’s public position on procurement practices.

“I think that everything the President says, somebody will come and say it’s not true… now there are two spokespeople, the NDC position and the president's position. We don’t know which is which,” he stated.

He further questioned the consistency of government communication, arguing that previous statements by the President do not align with current actions.

“He hammered on sole sourcing only for us to find out that… contracts [are being] awarded on sole sourcing now. Now who runs the country?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has clarified that the use of sole sourcing for the Big Push projects was justified due to their urgent nature and the need to fast-track delivery.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Yabi Yabi | 3/24/2026 3:46:26 PM

You could have credibility, Mr. Kwadjo Poku, when you speak but only if you could list the supposed sole-sourced contracts and associated contractors or at least the project name. It takes less time to provide basic information to buttress your claim than the time you spend to whip up hope in opposition circles when there is no value to your noise pollution on the airwaves or space in the digital world. It is no longer good just making a claim especially if you are going to rely on publica...

Comments1
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Accra floods: GAF, police and other security agencies deployed for rescue missions — Interior Ministry Accra floods: GAF, police and other security agencies deployed for rescue missio...

2 hours ago

Remain where you are until conditions improve — Interior Minister advises Ghanaians amid floods Remain where you are until conditions improve — Interior Minister advises Ghanai...

2 hours ago

Court hears Wontumis bid to defer July 3 judgment in Samreboi case today Court hears Wontumi's bid to defer July 3 judgment in Samreboi case today

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen offers better alternative to troubled NPP — United Party Alan Kyerematen offers better alternative to troubled NPP — United Party

2 hours ago

TBill Demand Surges as Government Raises GH¢6bn, Oversubscribes Auction by 31% T‑Bill Demand Surges as Government Raises GH¢6bn, Oversubscribes Auction by 31%

2 hours ago

Arthur Kennedy Blasts NPP for “Baseless” Disciplinary Action Against Agyapong Arthur Kennedy Blasts NPP for “Baseless” Disciplinary Action Against Agyapong

2 hours ago

GCAA Launches Probe Into Alleged Passenger Mistreatment on KLM Amsterdam–Accra Flight GCAA Launches Probe Into Alleged Passenger Mistreatment on KLM Amsterdam–Accra F...

2 hours ago

Torrential Rains Flood Accra: Major Roads Submerged, Commuters Stranded in Monday Chaos Torrential Rains Flood Accra: Major Roads Submerged, Commuters Stranded in Monda...

3 hours ago

Dont drive or walk through floods -- NADMO advises Accra, Tema and Kasoa residents 'Don't drive or walk through floods' -- NADMO advises Accra, Tema and Kasoa resi...

12 hours ago

South Africa boss Hugo Broos called on his players to look back in pride at their World Cup adventure despite their last gasp loss to Canada in the last 32. - AFP - ETIENNE LAURENT South Africa coach Broos urges squad to savour achievements at 2026 World Cup

Just in....
body-container-line