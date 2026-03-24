Mahama’s anti-sole sourcing pledge breached in Big Push contracts — Kwadwo Poku

A member of the New Patriotic Party communications team, Kwadwo Poku, has accused the Roads and Highways Ministry of breaching President John Dramani Mahama’s stance against sole-sourced contracts.

His comments follow a report by The Fourth Estate which alleged that the Ministry awarded 81 sole-sourced contracts within seven months, valued at over GH¢73 billion.

The report criticised the National Democratic Congress government for resorting to sole sourcing despite previously opposing the practice while in opposition.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, March 24, Mr Poku said the development contradicts the President’s public position on procurement practices.

“I think that everything the President says, somebody will come and say it’s not true… now there are two spokespeople, the NDC position and the president's position. We don’t know which is which,” he stated.

He further questioned the consistency of government communication, arguing that previous statements by the President do not align with current actions.

“He hammered on sole sourcing only for us to find out that… contracts [are being] awarded on sole sourcing now. Now who runs the country?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has clarified that the use of sole sourcing for the Big Push projects was justified due to their urgent nature and the need to fast-track delivery.